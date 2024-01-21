Outstanding young athletes hailed with Siddayao awards

A TOUCH of youth is forthcoming next Monday in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

Twelve young athletes who showed loads of potential in 2023 are the newest recipients of the Tony Siddayao Awards from the country’s oldest media organization led by its president, sports editor Nelson Beltran of The Philippine Star.

Weightlifter Angeline Colonia leads the youth brigade which will be bestowed with the award given to promising athletes 18 years old and younger.

The honor is named after the late Manila Standard sports editor Antonio “Tony” Siddayao, acknowledged as the Dean of Philippine sports writing.

Colonia, 16, bannered the country’s campaign in the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in New Delhi where she bagged three gold medals in the women’s 45-kg category.

Joining Colonia in the 12-athlete list are fellow weightlifters Prince Keil Delos Santos and Eron Borres, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, chess player Christian Gian Karlo Arca, karateka Sebastian Neil Manalac, golfer Alethea Gaccion, modern pentathlon’s Joseph Anthony Godbout, muay thai’s Jan Brix Ramiscal, taekwondo jin Tachiana Kezhia Mangin, obstacle course’s Trisha Mae Del Rosario and jiu-jitsu’s Aleia Aielle Aguilar.

To be held at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel, the traditional gala night is presented by the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus, and the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, Cignal and Milo as major sponsors.

Backing up the event are the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine and 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.

Awardees and guests who failed to personally receive a hard copy of their invitations can get them at the registration table at the venue.

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be the recipient of the highest honor given by the country’s sports writing fraternity after being voted as the 2023 Athlete of the Year.