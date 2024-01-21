Bike to wellness fun activity set in Cavite in May

SHOPWISE whips up the urban cycling scene with the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 18 in Vermosa, Cavite.

Aimed at promoting not only a healthy and active lifestyle but also fostering a sense of community among participants, the fun bike ride will cater to all age groups with race categories designed for both kids and adults.

Shopwise, known for its commitment to providing accessible opportunities for customers to embrace a quality lifestyle, sees cycling as a sustainable and cost-effective means to maintain good health.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with accessible opportunities to embrace a quality lifestyle,” Shopwise general manager Kerwin Legarde said. “Cycling has consistently captivated the interest of people worldwide, offering a sustainable and cost-effective means to maintain good health.”

Registration got under way over the weekend through the event’s official web site https://shopwise.Bike Fest.com.ph, or Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

For the adult category, three different distances are set, including the 45-km long ride, 30-km short ride and 60-km individual and corporate open.

Children aged 6 to 15 will have their own 30-minute solo ride or opt for a 30-minute family ride with one adult. Even tots 2 to 5 years old have their own Tricycle ride with options to go for the 100-meter or 500-meter course.

The Ironman Group and Sunrise Events Inc. planned road closures for safety of participants during the event. Race support will also be provided.

Permitted are road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes. Fixies, bikes with no brakes, bikes with aerobars and e-bikes are excluded.

An expo on May 15 to 17 at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati will usher in the Shopwise Bike Fest weekend, backed by the City of Cavite, Shopwise and Vermosa.

Participants can collect their ride kits, inclusive of an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib, and take advantage of special offers at the expo.

On race day, the assembly time is set at 5 a.m. with the 60 km-corporate riders group leading the pack. Subsequent waves will include the 45km and 30km categories with kids taking center stage at 8:30 a.m.

Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, expressed optimism about the event’s impact, saying: “We share the direction of Shopwise to enable quality products and services accessible to the community. With the Shopwise Bike Fest, we see that such cycling events, organized with the quality of an international brand, will create a lasting positive effect for the wider community.”

Shopwise, the hypermarket brand of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. which revolutionized the retail landscape in the country through its hypermarket concept, has long been a supporter of its customers, providing unlimited access to quality products through international grocery shopping. Now, with the Shopwise Bike Fest, the brand is expanding its horizons, actively enhancing the quality of life for its wider community by promoting activities that encourage families and individuals to pedal towards a healthy lifestyle.