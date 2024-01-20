Tickets sold out at Coldplay’s 2nd night concert at PHL Arena

Tickets to Coldplay’s second and last performance tonight, Jan. 20, at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena, have sold out, a source told Business Mirror.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines added the second night after fans wiped out tickets to the Jan. 19 date shortly upon release in 2023.

The award-winning and critically acclaimed British band — composed of vocalist/pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion — is currently on a world tour to promote its 2021 album, Music of the Spheres, which kicked off on March 22, 2022, and winds up on Nov. 16, 2024, with a total of 176 shows.

Chris Martin of Coldplay at the Philippine Arena. (Photos courtesy of Karl Angeline S. Ocampo)

The tour has so far grossed $745.3 million (from 122 shows) and has been watched by 7.14 million people.

The Music of the Spheres tour stands out for its conscious effort to reduce the band’s carbon footprint. Martin was quoted in a BBC interview that the tour would have “kinetic flooring” that powers the concerts through the movement of concertgoers and bicycles, thus “the whole show is powered from renewable energy.” The Coldplay frontman added that the band’s goal is to “slightly shift the status quo of how a tour works.”

Day 1 of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert in the Philippine Arena (Video courtesy of Edna Ocampo)

The show runs on a theme broken down into four parts:

Act I, Planets, is about “knowing there’s a bigger magic out there somewhere and choosing to go and look for it.”

Act II – Moons, a segment defined by struggle, since the universe “is rough and gritty sometimes.”

Act III – Stars, inspired by meeting free aliens and represents “loving oneself and therefore being able to love others of all creeds and colors.”

Act IV – Home, about concluding a journey “knowing/loving yourself a bit more” and see all beings as beautiful.

The set list from the Jan. 19 show had 22 songs — with at least five from Music of the Spheres, and the rest from previous albums Parachute (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), and A Head Full of Dreams (2015).

Four members of Filipino band Lola Amour perform its hit single “Raining in Manila,” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jamming on back-up vocals, at the British group’s sold-out concert on Jan. 19 at the Philippine Arena.

The Jan. 19 show drew wild cheers and applause when Martin sang a few lines from Filipino band Lola Amour’s hit single “Raining in Manila,” before four members — lead singer Pio Dumayas, keyboardist David Yuhico, saxophonist Jeff Abueg, and trumpeter Angelo Mesina — went onstage to perform the song in full, with Martin himself chiming in the chorus.