Study: Seaweed can be a resilient food after a nuke war

Researchers have discovered that seaweed can be crucial for food security in case of abrupt sunlight reduction scenarios, as seen in scenarios like nuclear winter.

Seaweed is resilient in adverse conditions, so its growth and potential to enhance food security increases after more severe nuclear conflicts.

These were found in a new study on the potential of seaweed as a resilient food source. The research was published in the scientific journal “Earth’s Future” by a team of researchers from the Alliance to Feed the Earth in Disasters (AllFED), Louisiana State University, University of the Philippines Diliman Marine Science Institute (UPD MSI), and the University of Canterbury.

Using an empirical model based on the seaweed Gracilaria tikvahiae, in combination with nuclear winter climate data, the researchers simulated global seaweed growth. Nuclear winter is a period of abnormal cold and darkness predicted to follow a nuclear war.

The research demonstrate that seaweed has the capacity to be cultivated in tropical oceans even after a major nuclear war between Russia and the US, the authors said.

Such a war would deliver 150 teragram (Tg) of black carbon to the atmosphere and could block out the sunlight for years but enough to drive photosynthesis, they added.

This scenario leads to increased vertical mixing and decreased phytoplankton production, providing more nutrients to the seaweed.

Previous studies show that agriculture and fisheries production would plummet, so alternative food sources like seaweed will be critical in ensuring good security in sunlight reduction scenarios.

Ocean modeler Prof. Cheryl Harrison from the Louisiana State University said: “It’s only a matter of time before the latter [nuclear war and large volcanic eruption] happens, so we need to be ready. Because the ocean does not cool as rapidly as land, marine aquaculture is a very good option.”

Seaweed can be quickly scaled up to meet a substantial portion of global food application demand, reaching about 70 percent within just 7 to 13 months, they said.

Most of this can be used for animal feed and biofuel, as human consumption is limited to 10 percent to 15 percent due to the high iodine content in seaweed, which could cause adverse health effects.

In addition to the current benefits of seaweed farming, researchers suggest investing in seaweed farming as a proactive measure for global food security, both now and after a catastrophe, the researchers urged

This could potentially avert a significant number of deaths from starvation, according to resilient food expert Prof. Dr. David Denkenberger from the University of Canterbury.

In the Philippines, low-tech seaweed farming is the commonly implemented infrastructure.

According to laboratory head Prof. Michael Y. Roleda of Algal Physiology (AlgaE) laboratory of UPD-MSI, “We are engaged in the selection and curation of novel and climate change-resilient cultivars of tropical seaweeds (e.g., eucheumatoids and gracilariods) that possess superior traits in terms of growth, chemistry, and disease resistance.”

Roleda added that “the gene bank of UP-MSI provides a platform for selective breeding and production of high quality seedstrock for distribution to seaweed farmers.”

This effort by UPD-MSI significantly contributes to the goal of scaling up seaweed for future food production and security.

The preprint of this study was selected as one of the most exciting and interesting entries out of 17,000 submissions to the European Geosciences Union conference in Vienna (2023) and discussed in their press conference and blog.

According to lead author Dr. Florian Ulrich Jehn from AllFED, the study opens avenues to further research about seaweed as a food solution after a nuclear war.

The researchers said unexpected aspect of the study is the revelation that seaweed exhibits high growth rates in a more severe nuclear war.

They added that it further adds to the many benefits of seaweed, including its capacity to mitigate eutrophication—excessive nutrient and consequently algal growth which can deplete oxygen and harm aquatic life—and its independence from arable land, freshwater, fertilizer, or extensive pesticide applications

Another beneficial aspect of seaweed is that if fed to cattle it could also significantly decrease the emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

In addition, seaweed can be used to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, combating climate change.

They said that these factors contribute to making seaweed a subject of interest for both the scientific community and the general public.

The UP Marine Science Institute is one of seven academic institutes of the College of Science of University of the Philippines Diliman. It aims to advance, disseminate, and apply knowledge through research and development, and public service and extension in the marine sciences and related disciplines.