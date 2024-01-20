SMDC’s Jade Residences marks milestone in Makati’s real estate landscape

In a momentous ceremony attended by key executives, esteemed partners and officials from the local government, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) made a significant step forward in redefining the residential landscape of Makati City with the groundbreaking event of Jade Residences, located along Chino Roces Avenue.

Situated at the dynamic stretch of Chino Roces Avenue, Jade Residences seamlessly integrates into the vibrant tapestry of the city.

Chino Roces Avenue, evolving into the Makati Southwest Gateway, emerges as a thriving community with excellent accessibility. Nestled near key thoroughfares such as EDSA, Buendia Avenue, Ayala Avenue, Osmeña Highway, and Chino Roces Extension leading to BGC, Jade Residences offers unparalleled convenience for residents.

This new residential haven, with its innovative Asian-inspired design and well-being-centric approach, aligns with SMDC’s vision for unique living experiences. Jade Residences offers a contemporary architectural masterpiece with meticulously crafted interiors and amenities that promote harmony and serenity in residents’ daily lives.

Amenity Lounge, Artist’s Perspective

These amenities include the Serenity Pool, providing a tranquil escape from city life, the Therapy Walk, offering a therapeutic pathway for healing, the Amenity Lounge with cozy sofas reminiscent of bird nests for comfort and harmony, and the Sauna & Spa, a serene sanctuary introducing indulgence and wellness to residents’ lifestyles, providing a blissful escape from daily stresses.

Jade Residences offers not just a residence but a lifestyle. With its advantageous location, innovative design, and commitment to well-being, Jade Residences is poised to elevate the standards of modern living in Makati.

To know more about Jade Residences, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.