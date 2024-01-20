Sen. Jinggoy acquitted of plunder, convicted of direct, indirect bribery in pork barrel scam

THE anti-graft court Sandiganbayan acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with the alleged misuse of his multi-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), also known as pork barrel funds.

Also exonerated by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division was his co-accused and believed to be the pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

However, in a decision released on Friday January 19, the Sandiganbayan convicted Estrada for one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery.

For the direct bribery, which is defined and penalized under Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), the Sandiganbayan sentenced Estrada to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of eight years to nine years.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of P3 million.

For the indirect bribery, the anti-graft court sentenced the senator from two years to three years of imprisonment.

The Sandiganbayan also sentenced him to suffer the penalties of suspension and public censure, with the accessory penalties of suspension from public office, from the right to follow a profession or calling, and that of perpetual special disqualification from the right to suffrage.

Estrada’s conviction for direct bribery stemmed from the P9.87 million he and his deputy chief of staff Pauline Therese Labayen received from Napoles as commission for choosing her non-government organizations (NGO) as project implementor of his pork barrel funds.

“Being a senator who is allocated with PDAF, he exercised full control over the release thereof and had the sole discretion as to the livelihood project that would be funded by it. His endorsements of Napoles’ NGOs to implement projects could not have materialized if not for the public office he held,” the 396-page ruling stated.

“Verily, with the concurrence of all the elements, accused Estrada can be convicted of direct bribery under Article 210 of the RPC,” it added.

The indirect bribery stemmed from the amount of P1.5 million that he received from Napoles through Ruby Tuason as advance commission pending utilization of his PDAF allocation.

“Here, accused Estrada became liable for indirect bribery on the very moment that he accepted and kept the amount given to him,” the ruling said.

“Corollary to this, Senator Estrada obviously intended to appropriate the money as his own since he accepted the money without hesitation,” the ruling pointed out.

“In fact, he even thanked Ruby Tuason after receiving the money without hesitation. These acts unambiguously establish bad faith on the part of Senator Estrada,” it added.

It also noted that Estrada received another sum of money from Napoles in the amount of P4.2 million as second tranche.

“It is of no moment that he returned the entire amount ‘a few days’ after accepting the second bribe money since the crime of indirect bribery was already consummated when he unequivocally accepted it from Tuason. Senator Estrada’s reluctance came after he accepted the bribe money and seems to be a mere after thought.”

On the other hand, Napoles was found guilty of five counts of corruption of public officials under Article 212, in relation to Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code.

She was sentenced by the anti-graft to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of eight years to 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of P29,625,000.

Likewise, Napoles was found guilty of another two counts of corruption of public officials and was sentenced from two years to four years of imprisonment.

She was directed by the Sandiganbayan to indemnify the government in the amount of P262,034,000, by way of civil liability, with interest of 6 percent per annum reckoned from the finality of the decision until payment.

The Sandiganbayan stressed that the prosecution was able to sufficiently prove that pork barrel funds were transferred to NGOs under the control of Napoles for implementation of various projects, which turned out to be fictitious.

However, Estrada and Napoles “were acquitted of the crime of plunder based on reasonable doubt, for the failure of the prosecution to prove that the threshold amount has been met or that a public officer [i.e., Estrada] has amassed, accumulated or acquired, direct or indirectly an ill-gotten wealth” in the amount of at least P50 million.

“Thus, the total amount of P262,034,000.00, which are public funds transferred by implementing agencies to the two NGOs of accused Napoles, constitutes the actual damages suffered by the government resulting from the unlawful scheme, as sufficiently proven by the prosecution,” the Sandiganbayan said.

It can be recalled that on March 28, 2014, the Office of the Ombudsman issued a joint resolution indicting Estrada along with Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Juan Ponce Enrile and several others for plunder and graft.

Estrada was accused of pocketing P183 million from his pork barrel fund through the scheme perpetrated by Napoles.

The Sandiganbayan had already acquitted Revilla while Enrile is out on bail pending resolution of his case.