Revelry and Staycations in Cebu’s Sinulog Festival

All roads…and flights…lead to Cebu this January, quite literally, for the much-awaited Sinulog Festival which showcases the Filipinos’ religious devotion and a myriad of exciting side activities taking place in the fringes.

And despite the political intramurals and hiccups punctuating the festivity, the magnetic pull of the Sinulog and Cebu city and province is just too strong to resist. Those who love the street beat can join the revelry of watching dancing in the streets, while those who prefer a more laid-back environment can laze in the infinite hideaways which have made Cebu a top global destination.

Just a few heartbeats away from the airport, sun worshippers can easily frolic in the sun, sea and sand, and splurge in the swanky resorts of Mactan.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan

A new hotspot in the area is Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort located near the tip of the peninsula, which has been earning raves and excellent reviews since opening just over a year ago.

The 5-star, 10-story hotel boasts of 261 luxe rooms and suites, many of which has a panoramic view of the private white beach and Olango Island just across the Hilutungan Channel. It has four multi-layered swimming pools, five function rooms, Sheraton-branded spa and fitness center, and an aquasports center for scuba diving enthusiasts.

Guests can go on a culinary journey on its four dining outlets, topped by 5 Cien which has a merry mix of international gourmet selections, Pinoy favorites and Cebuano specialties.

SuTuKil, a Cebuano specialty at 5 Cien of Sheraton Cebu Mactan

An intimate chic restaurant is Dip, which serves Nikkei cuisine which blends the culinary traditions of Japan and Peru. Buhi Cave Bar is a poolside watering hole carved out from the rock to create a cavernous ambiance while feasting on Mediterranean delights, bar chows, and the best spirits in town.

Developed by Cebu-based AppleOne Properties Inc., Sheraton Mactan is the first Marriott International Resort, and has already bagged a number of accolades for its upscale and innovative concept.

The award-winning developer will also open by mid-2004 its newest project, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, a nine-story, 196-room business hotel which will further expand the leisure options in the area.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan

Located five minutes away from the airport, the hotel is attached to Mahi Center, a 5-level mixed-use business and lifestyle hub, the first of its kind in Cebu.

In the heart of the Queen City of the South is the Diamond Suites and Residences, a 3-star accommodation which is an ideal homebase in immersing in the revelry of the Sinulog, or simply exploring the sights and sounds of Cebu.

Situated in the fringes of Ayala Center, this boutique hotel is an intimate spot for comfort food and after-dinner bar unwinding away from the city’s crowded dining haunts.

For a consummate seaside hideaway in the southern part of the province, hie off to Moalboal town, which is known for scuba diving, freediving and beach bumming. Situated 86 kms southwest of the city, or a 2.5-hour drive, the journey will take you to the eclectic municipalities which have managed to retain their Old World charm despite urbanization.

Sardine run in Moalboal

An exciting stomping ground in this coastal retreat is Club Serena Resort, an exclusive 1.3-hectare recreational complex with 12 spacious and elegant suites and villas fronting the panoramic Basdaku long beach and Tanon Strait, one of the archipelago’s biodiversity-rich bodies of water.

Named after the mythical “serena” of the Filipino lore, it exudes the mesmerizing allure of the mermaid with its charming environment, facilities, green spaces, beachfront, and activity areas.

A new acquisition of AppleOne Properties, the property sports a fresh look showcasing the distinctive Filipino design style in with a modern vernacular twist which are evident in the lodging’s exteriors and interiors.

Tucked in the garden wing and facing the white beach is the garden villa true-blue Club Serena classic which features an enhanced iteration of the bahay kubo architecture, and native components, such as wooden floors, amakan walls, banig (mat) frames and accents, seashells, and the balcony which opens up to a relaxing scenery.

Watersports aficionados can plunge into the sea and swim with the swirling sardine run, Moalboal’s claim to fame for scuba divers, freedivers and snorkelers. Others can quietly paddle a kayak or a stand-up paddle board and marvel at the ocean’s vast expanse, or hop around the idyllic isles scattered across the Strait.

And when chowtime comes, the resort can whip up the tastiest dishes and concoct the best cocktails and spirits in this little corner of the world.

With the fun, sea and sand, Cebu is simply a quintessential getaway, with or without the drumbeats of the Sinulog Festival.