PHL posts $3.7-B BOP surplus in 2023–data

The Philippines ended 2023 on a high note as the Balance of Payments (BOP) marked its highest surplus in December since 2020, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed the country recorded a BOP surplus of $3.7 billion at the end of 2023, while December 2023 also recorded a surplus of $642 million.

The BOP in 2023 was the highest since 2020, when the surplus reached $16.02 billion, while the December 2023 data was the highest since the $1.51 billion in October 2023.

“Based on preliminary data, this development [full-year BOP data] reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade alongside the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the National Government [NG]. Further, net inflows from foreign direct investments contributed to the surplus, albeit lower during the period,” BSP said.

The full year BOP surplus was a reversal from the $7.3 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago, while the December 2023 data was higher than the $612 million BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year.

“The BOP surplus in December 2023 reflected inflows arising mainly from the NG’s net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, net income from the BSP’s investments abroad, and the BSP’s net foreign exchange operations,” the BSP said.

The BSP said the BOP data summarizes the country’s economic transactions with the rest of the world in a specific period. The data is obtained from administrative and statistical reports, surveys, and the BSP’s International Transactions Recording System (ITRS).

The data is used for national and international policy formulation as well as macroprudential surveillance and monetary policy analysis.

BSP data earlier showed that gross international reserves (GIR) level increased to $103.8 billion as of end-December 2023 from $102.7 billion as of the end of November 2023.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.8 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 6 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.8 times on residual maturity. BSP said short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with an original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

