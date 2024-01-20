PEZA readies locators for possible disruption amid Red Sea attacks

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it is preparing its locators, particularly those who export and source goods to and from Europe, for the possible impact of trade disruption caused by attacks in the Red Sea.

In a Viber message to reporters, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga underscored that “the closure and shutdown of the Red Sea to trade will make shipping costs expensive and add 10 days for the exchange of goods between Europe and Asia.”

Panga said this would “definitely” affect global trade, such as delay in production and deliveries of products and resources, thereby increasing the cost of goods.

“The effect of which will be higher inflation in different parts of the world,” the PEZA chief noted.

“At PEZA, we are already preparing for this by collaborating with the affected RBEs [registered business enterprises] sourcing/importing and exporting to and from the EU and the Mediterranean to ensure that the least possible effects would be felt as contingencies are set in place in advance of any major conflict,” he explained.

Panga noted that while traders are “yet to feel the effects in the Philippines,” he emphasized that they are already “proactively working together with other concerned agencies to de-risk global supply chains that may affect our locators in particular and the whole economy in general.”

Last January 4, United Kingdom-based think tank Oxford Economics said if the Red Sea were to remain closed to shipping for several months and “shipping freight costs stayed around twice the level of mid-December, this could add 0.7 ppt [percentage points] to annual CPI [Consumer Price Index]inflation rates by the end of 2024.”

The UK-based think tank noted that the recent wave attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea—through which around 30 percent of all container shipping traffic passes—has “major ramifications” for the shipping industry.

In fact, it noted that some shipping companies have already announced suspensions of sailing though the region, diverting ships instead around the Cape of Good Hope.

Explaining the impact, Oxford Economics said, “A ship traveling at 16.5 knots from Taiwan to the Netherlands via the Red Sea and Suez Canal takes about 25.5 days to complete the journey. But this rises to about 34 days if the journey is diverted.”

“While a nine-day delay to a single shipment doesn’t sound overly dramatic, the cumulative impact is considerable [since] it’s been widely reported that the extra shipping times caused by an effective closure of the Red Sea could reduce global shipping capacity by 20 percent,” the think tank noted.

In a Viber message sent to the BusinessMirror two weeks ago, Association of International Shipping Lines Inc. (AISL) President Patrick Ronas said those who import from Europe and Africa would be affected.

“It will now take longer as the journey will now be longer. In terms of transit times, it is expected to add 2 to 3 weeks, as vessels will be going around the Cape of Good Hope. It will be a roundabout route. Delays are inevitable at this stage,” Ronas said.

Ronas earlier recommended that Philippine exporters check their carriers or shipping lines on the expected arrival of their goods to “manage expectations.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/08/red-sea-attacks-on-vessels-hiking-shipping-cost-experts/)