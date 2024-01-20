PBBM declares February 9 a special non-working day for Chinese New Year

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has declared the eve of the Chinese New Year as a nationwide special non-working holiday.

In his Proclamation No. 453, the chief executive declared February 9, 2024, which falls on a Friday, as a special non-working holiday.

He noted this will give people the “full opportunity” to celebrate Chinese New Year, but also provide them with a longer weekend.

“The Department of Labor and Employment is hereby directed to issue the appropriate circular to implement this Proclamation for the private sector,” Marcos said.

The President earlier declared Chinese New Year on February 10, 2024 as a special non-working holiday.

The Chinese New Year is usually celebrated by Chinese communities worldwide to commemorate the start of their lunisolar calendar.

Marcos issued his new proclamation through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin last Thursday.

