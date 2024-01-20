No mandatory retirement for creative agers

In Philippine society, the law mandates retirement. This means that upon reaching a certain age, a person is finished, useless, and unproductive. He should be put to pasture, like a cow that can no longer be milked. Give him incentives like senior citizen discounts and “ayuda” and he’ll be happy and contented.

Alas, society is making a mistake by banishing senior citizens to oblivion too soon. So much productive juices can still be squeezed out of millions of retired seniors who are still very much alive and kicking as the cliché goes.

Be that as it may, to use an old cliché, let’s look at the silver lining in the cloud of mandatory retirement.

As senior citizens, in our 60s, 70s and 80s, we’ve been through two ages: teen-age and middle age. We are now in the final third part of life. Peter Laslett, the British historian calls it “The Third Age.” For him, this is a period of life that is full of limitless possibilities. No company, no boss, no shareholder owns our time. We are on our own, for better or for worse. We can now focus on taking full ownership of the most important asset in our life: ourselves!

To quote Mitch Albom, a retired professor of sociology who became famous for his book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” we are now free “to experience the inner satisfaction of choosing to create a life that reflects our reasonable and adventurous desires and aspirations, thus freeing ourselves from ageist assumptions that tell us we are finished, useless, and of little value.”

Think of post-retirement as an occasion for self-actualization, for doing those things that have the most personal meaning, that keep you challenged and actively learning.

Richard Lacayo, a former art and architecture critic, says old age is not a time to be dismissed and forgotten but can in fact be a “Time of Triumph.” He mentions six great artists who attained their time of triumph after 60. Titian, Goya, Monet, Matisse, Hopper and Nevelson—they all produced some of their greatest work in their advancing years.

What was the thing these elderly artists had in common? They were able to unlock their innate creativity.

The key to unlocking the creative genius in each of us is self-empowerment through the arts. The so-called “expressive arts,” which encompass the visual arts, music, dance/movement, writing, and acting in a play have been recognized as effective empowering tools that can assist in the aging process.

Why not launch a nationwide community-based program called “Arts Education for Creative Aging?” It’s a way to encourage senior citizens aged 60 to 80 to leave their homes and participate in art learning workshops suited to their aptitude and talent and join their fellow seniors in dance, music, acting, writing and visual and digital arts activities of their own choosing.

Research shows that professionally-led arts education for the elderly fosters positive aging because it promotes physical health, enhances a sense of well-being among older adults, improves quality of life for those who are ill, and reduces the risk factors that lead to the need for long-term care.

These workshops can be done exclusively for seniors or may be open to intergenerational mixing of the old with the young. Can you just imagine it – lolo and lola doing water color painting together with their grandkids?

The cynics will scoff at it and say you can’t teach old dogs new tricks. All I can say is that we’re not out to teach them “new tricks” but to awaken the dormant creativity that’s in every human person. Remember the old English proverb: “There’s many a good tune played on an old fiddle.”

There is a valuable resource of older artists who can be tapped to serve as teachers or mentors in these art classes.

This proposition is very doable. I know a group of senior plein air artists willing to give lessons on call. Retired pianists or orchestra members can be coaxed to give music appreciation classes as well as basic instrumental playing such as the violin, flute or trumpet. Why not bring National Artists as guest resource persons?

Corporations and organizations from the private sector should consider the idea seriously. It will be a good CSR program to champion, starting with their own retiring employees or executives. It will not only have a meaningful social impact, but it will also score a lot of goodwill points for their organizations.

Progressive and enlightened LGU leaders will earn the lifelong gratitude of the growing army of senior constituents and their families by implementing the program in their local communities. Imagine them coming home brimming with excitement to share their newfound skills with their grandchildren?

Surely, members of the Senate and House of Representatives can allocate some funding for this program.

There’s no getting around the fact that we all age. The good news is that aging creatively — through the arts — holds the promise of being active and enjoying the bonus years that increased life expectancy has gifted us. And at this late old age you’ve done a lot, so you have a lot to work with.

And the best thing about it is, like Mitch Albom said, “there is no forced retirement for aging creatively.”