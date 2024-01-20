Japan ambassador: Learning is key to peaceful and harmonious future

THE Japanese envoy to the Philippines underscored the significance of international cooperation in fostering peace and collaboration among nations.

Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa keynoted the closing ceremony of the “Asian Peacebuilders Scholarship (APS) Program” which celebrated 16 years of commitment to peace and development, as well as its last batch of scholars.

The said program—a collaborative initiative of The Nippon Foundation, the University for Peace, and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)—has been instrumental in shaping the next generation of peacebuilding practitioners and development leaders across Asia. Over the course of 16 years, it has supported the postgraduate education of more than 400 scholars from Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Koshikawa’s keynote address emphasized the critical role programs like the APS and education play in building a peaceful and harmonious future.

The closing ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of ADMU president Rev. Fr. Roberto C. Yap SJ and vice president for Higher Education Dr. Maria Luz C. Vilches, University of Peace rector Dr. Francisco Rojas and vice-rector Dr. Juan Carlos Sainz Borgo, School of Social Sciences dean Dr. Czarina Saloma-Akpedonu, and The Nippon Foundation’s program manager Kiyomi Takahashi.

The event also welcomed members of the diplomatic corps, esteemed faculty members, and administrators from ADMU and the University for Peace. Additionally, scholars and alumni from various programs of The Nippon Foundation added to the distinguished gathering, highlighting the program’s broad support and lasting impact on individuals dedicated to promoting peace.

Musical performances by the Philippine Madrigal Singers added a cultural touch to the ceremony, and a video presentation showcased the three-day closing activities. After the ceremony, a lively cocktail reception allowed attendees to engage in networking and reflection.