IC design firm opens avenues for more Filipino microelectronics engineers

A WHOLLY Filipino-owned integrated circuit-(IC) design solutions company recently urged the government to form a partnership with the academe and the private sector in producing a comprehensive program that will enable the country to develop microelectronics engineers.

Xinyx Design Consultancy and Services Inc. president and general manager Charade Avondo told the BusinessMirror that a Southeast Asian country has been getting the lion’s share of the IC design from electronics companies around the world, which is reflective of the microelectronics engineering sector’s potential: “In Vietnam, a microelectronics engineer earns an equivalent of P200,000 per month.”

According to Statista, revenue in the IC market is projected to reach $5.35 billion in 2023, with a projected annual growth rate or CAGR between 2023 and 2027 of 11.50 percent, resulting in a market volume of $8.27 billion by the end of that period. Meanwhile, the Semiconductor Industry Association in Washington released a study revealing that the United States faces a significant shortfall of 70,000 technicians, computer scientists, and engineers in the semiconductor industry by 2030.

Avondo said the Philippines needs to yield 2,000 to 3,000 microelectronics engineers yearly to address global demand. Although the country is capable of producing these engineers, she lamented that many schools are closing down their programs producing the said professionals because of the low turnout of enrollees: “That is our problem, and the government needs to help us.”

She said Xinyx is doing its part to solve the problem, as it is providing expensive tools to a university “usually for three years.”

According to Corporate Communications Executive Christine Gojar of Xinyx Design, the tools being referred to are for Electronic Design Automation that the semiconductor-design industry uses to design circuits: “Industry-grade EDA software like Cadence or Synopsys is prohibitively expensive, which is why the IC Design specialization in some universities requires support.”

Still, she said academic licenses that cost P1 million pesos for 20 seats are much cheaper than one commercial license for 50 academic seats. While there are free tools to be found online, learners working with industry-grade ones during their undergraduate years make a real difference in reducing the skill gap between academe and industry: “It has been taking us up to 18 months of training and immersion before fresh engineers become revenue-generating.”

For universities and colleges, Gojar said the company allots supplementary laboratory-setup consultation with training and immersion for faculty, so that the academic license is utilized to the fullest while active.

She said that on-the-job trainees are given IC design-engineering internships to the level of exposure of a given batch, ranging from classroom-type training to actual project immersion: “We provide internships at the undergraduate and graduate level.”

Xinyx Design has more than a decade of experience in the field of custom analog design and custom digital design. Fourteen years after its founding, the firm has grown from nine engineers to 350. The company has earned the reputation for reliability and excellence, with a portfolio that includes more than 20 top global customers and over 650 project releases.

Countering the exodus of the Filipino engineers, Xinyx has opened an office in the Netherlands to give them the opportunity to work and be trained abroad. Avondo shared that “I have clients also who gave high excellent ratings to their engineers—a testament that they are world-class talents.”