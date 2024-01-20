Honor X9B 5G: Ultra tough,but should you buy it?

WHAT do Jo Koy and the Honor X9b 5G have in common?

They’re both being dropped, smashed and run over on social media.

Though my partner and I are still divided about our opinions on Jo Koy (I’m a big Ricky Gervais fan), we both agree that Honor’s newest phone is indeed the toughest one we’ve tested.

While most people were busy with family gatherings and holiday preparations, we were trying to challenge Honor’s claims and putting the X9b to the limits. We brought it to the mall and dropped it on all sorts of surfaces—wood, tile, granite, marble, etc. We then switched over to smashing different nuts and fruits, and even threw it down a flight of concrete staircase. As much as we tried to follow the 5ft suggested drop limit, there were times we got carried away and the loud sharp sound of glass hitting the floor still haunts me.

And just like us, it survived the holidays.

But our testing was far from over. Earlier this week, Honor held the “Toughest Challenge” event at the Alpadi Estate in Rizal, and like free drinks at an all-you-can-eat buffet, we again subjected the Honor X9b 5G to even more abuse. We hurled from a height of 50 feet like a dart, used it as bullseye for both archery and paintball shooting, and did a relay race smashing tiles and concrete blocks. Last year, Honor used a limousine; this time they got a Hummer to run over their new smartphone.

And at the grand launch held January 12 in Marriot, Honor showed a video of a drone carrying the Honor X9b 5G up a 100ft high before dropping it on a solid concrete surface.

It still survived.

I’ve gotten a lot of messages asking if all those viral videos we did of the Honor X9b were legit, and I’d say those who followed the 5ft drop limit were definitely real. But as far as those really outrageous ones you watched? You have to read till the end.

TOP HonorS

It’s only been barely a year and a half since Honor made its return to the Philippine market, and it had a very busy 2023, launching smartphones that were well received like their flagship Honor Magic5 Pro and its foldables Honor Magic V2; or went viral like the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite, and their entry level phones like the Honor X5 Plus, Honor X6a, Honor X7a, and Honor X8. But nothing comes close to the Honor X9b’s record-breaking predecessor, the Honor X9a.

In our interview with Honor Philippines vice president Stephen Cheng, he recalled that they initially only had 40,000 units of the Honor X9a, but because it kept selling out, they had to order repeatedly more stocks. That number doubled and tripled quickly after launch, eventually becoming the brand’s best-selling phone of the year with about 300,000 units sold. The Honor X9a also became the best-selling smartphone in its price range, sending a clear message to competing brands. Honor has made a formidable comeback and is clearly poised to capture a larger share of the market.

Because of its success, all eyes are now on Philippine market, but Cheng said they are confident that the Honor X9b will be able to duplicate or even surpass their previous sales because of all the improvements they made on the smartphone.

360° ANTI-DROP PROTECTION

THE Honor X9a set a high bar for durability and the Honor X9b further raises that standard offering not only offering a tough display but a full 360° Anti-Drop Protection.

Pao Oga, PR Manager of Honor, told us that unlike its predecessor, the durability of the Honor X9b 5G extends beyond its screen. The device features 360° Anti-Drop Protection, ensuring that every angle is safeguarded against falls and impacts. The phone’s innovative design includes micro-level gaps within its structure, functioning like an airbag to absorb shock and prevent screen cracks or internal damage.

The Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop display is a complete system designed to withstand extreme conditions. This structure is capable of resisting drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, even on hard surfaces like marble. It also boasts of a three-level protection system for its display. First is deep seal protection, an internal sealing protection for small components; next is a wraparound cushioning material which surrounds the screen; and lastly, a single point reinforcement protection where the narrow slit of the screen is reinforced to enhance stability. This system provides multiple reinforcements not just to the screen, but also to the phone’s frame and internal compartments. Additionally, the new Honor cushioning material, with its micron-sized pores, can absorb up to 1.2 times the impact of a drop, adding another layer of defense.

Because of this, the Honor X9b 5G’s durability has been certified by Switzerland’s SGS, a leading global authority in inspection and testing. It is the first smartphone to earn the Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification, not just meeting but setting new durability standards. This recognition by SGS assures users of its robust build, superior durability and exceptional resilience to physical impacts.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

MORE than its enhanced durability, the Honor X9b 5G also brings with it a lot of improvements compared with its predecessor.

Starting with its looks, the Honor X9b 5G’s triple camera module has a “Rolex-inspired” design and is engineered with the same precision as high-end luxury watches. The phone’s body, particularly the Sunrise Orange variant, is encased in vegan leather which adds an element of sophistication and offers a tactile experience that is both luxurious and skin-friendly. The two other color variants, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, both have a matte finish that makes it resistant to annoying fingerprint and smudge marks. The curvature and edgeless design offer an easy and snug grip while its lightweight design measuring 7.98mm and 185g makes it comfortable to use even for long periods of time.

For its display, besides its reinforced screen, the Honor X9b 5G features an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, providing a 2652 x 1200 pixel ultra-clear 1.5K resolution and 1.07 billion colors. It also has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz ensuring smooth visuals that are sharp and full of detail whether you are playing fast-paced games, or just browsing through your social media feeds. You can also expect a number of professional eye-protection features including 1920Hz PWM Dimming, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display, so you have less worry when you are binge watching you new favorite series.

To deliver a better photography experience, the Honor X9b 5G is now equipped with a 108MP (f/1.75) Ultra-Clear Main Camera, 5MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP (f/2.4) Macro Camera. The main camera is equipped with a high-performance motion capture engine and 3X zoom, for greater clarity and detail. In our tests, photos using the main camera showed a lot of improvement, but the ultrawide and macro camera, unfortunately, remains average at best. For videos, you can shoot up to 4k at 30fps. Stability could still be improved but that noise reduction feature for the mic is quite useful. For selfies, you have a 16MP front camera that can shoot up to 1080p videos.

Underneath its elegant exterior, the Honor X9b 5G remains a fairly powerful and reliable smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) processor, an octa-core 1.8GHz CPU and an Adreno A710 GPU. You can either choose from an 8GB + 256GB or 12GB + 256 storage variant. On the software side, the Honor X9b 5G ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, providing a more intelligent and convenient experience for users, my favorite feature being Magic Text which lets you extract text from an image easily.

Completing its highlight features is an impressive 5800mAh battery that supports 35W SuperCharge feature, enabling it to last up to three days on a single charge. This endurance is further bolstered by IP53 Water and Dust Protection, ensuring the device’s resilience in various environments.

FINAL WORD

BREAKING your phone is probably the most common cause for unexpectedly needing a new one (unless it’s lost or stolen). After using the phone for almost a month now, I can confirm that the Honor X9b 5G definitely lives up to its promise of durability. I do have to remind you that all those tests we did were quite extreme and I strongly advise against trying it out on a phone you bought with your precious money. Remember, at the end of the day, glass is still glass.

It might not be a gaming or camera-centric device, but it can still handle casual gaming and its cameras can produce great photos with the right lighting and setup.

It is designed for the majority of casual users who need a phone that could survive the tantrums of their kids, their clumsiness, and bouts of absentmindedness. It’s a great choice if you need something that can take all sorts of daily abuse, and perfect for couriers and riders who need a phone that can endure those sudden weather changes because of its IP53 Water and Dust Protection.

The Honor X9b 5G retains its P16,990 price. Those who preordered before yesterday, January 19, 2023, will get an Honor Gift Box and Honor Choice Earbuds X5 worth P4,000. n