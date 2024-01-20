Groseclose loses 1500m opening event in Gangwon

GANGWON, South Korea—Filipino-American short track speed skater Peter Joseph Groseclose did his best but couldn’t get the result he wanted on Saturday in the men’s 1500 meters short track of speed skating at the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The 16-year-old Washington DC native placed fifth in his qualification race for the final of the event expectedly dominated by South Korean athletes here at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

“It was a difficult first race and was one of the fastest races for the day,” Groseclose’s coach, John-Henry Krueger, said. “Peter was aggressive in his passing but some of the bumps and normal stuff that goes on in the short track, I think it didn’t go through his way until the end.”

Groseclose clocked two minutes and 20.575 seconds in his heat behind Germany’s fourth placer Lowie Dekens who topped in 2:18.473. The German athlete was one among the three best fourth place finishers in all six heats.

The hosts finished 1-3 with gold winners Jaehee Joo (2:21.906) and Yousung Kim (2:22.148) sandwichingChina’s Xinzhe Zhang (2:22.095) on the podium.

Groseclose ran third early in the race but couldn’t hang on and was overtaken by England’s Willem Murray and Dekens.

Thirty-four athletes raced in the event.

Groseclose will be back on the ice Sunday for the 1,000m race and again on Monday for the 500m.

“It’s a disappointing result but we’re going to keep looking forward until the next race,” said Krueger, a two-time Olympic medalist. “Peter is still motivated although he is not happy with the result, I understand because he holds himself with a high standard, so we have to be positive.”

Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe, the country’s flag bearer during Friday’s opening ceremony at the Gangneung Oval, meanwhile, started training at the Welli Hilli Park in Hoengseong for the women’s slopestyle and big air events on January 24 and 28, respectively.

Avery Balbanida, the third Filipion Youth Olympian, will fly in on January 25 for the crosscountry skiing events on January 29 and 30 at the Alpensia Biathlon Center in Pyeongchang.