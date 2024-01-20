GCash and Heart Evangelista collaborate for her newest endorsement

MANILA, Philippines – GCash, the country’s leading finance super app, brings a powerful start to 2024 with the launch of its newest endorser — international fashion icon, Heart Evangelista-Escudero.

The unveiling of Heart as the new face of GCash was announced together with the release of the brand’s latest digital film, set to take over our feeds. The film not only showcases Heart’s exciting partnership with GCash, but also demonstrates how GCash has made its way into her heart, being her go-to super app for easy, safe & secure transactions, whether it be online, in-store, or even abroad.

Inspired by her travels and experiences, Heart shared her anecdotes of the moments GCash saved her in times of need –from receiving a sweet gift from her loved ones by using the app’s Send Money feature, to shopping online for cute trinkets for her dog, Panda. She even talked about how the ease of the Scan to Pay feature when it comes to simple things, like buying kwek-kwek when the craving strikes, and of course, who could forget her delighted reaction when she successfully used her GCash Card for the first time to pay for a coffee run in Paris!

“For me, GCash has been a game changer. You can use it for so many things, and literally EVERYWHERE! From my local cravings, shopping finds and even now that I’m getting ready to head out for Fashion Week season, there is no limit when I’ve got my GCash with me. Ang galing diba? ” – Heart Evangelista-Escudero

Much like Heart, there are so many new things to discover and love about GCash! Apart from being able to send and receive money for FREE, and get free vouchers and discounts when paying online, thanks to the GCash Card, its users can transact seamlessly in over 200 countries — with lower foreign exchange rates vs. competitors, it instantly became one of her travel essentials!

The different scenes showcased in the brand’s new film were inspired by the star’s day-to-day life. In fact, Heart was heavily involved in crafting the script, and dressing herself in some of her signature pieces from her personal wardrobe, some of which we’ve seen all over social media!

“In my Heart, GCash is the best way to pay”

Quoting Heart’s ending line in her newest film, GCash invites its users to enjoy the best things life has to offer in the most convenient and secure way possible.

“Heart was really the perfect, and easy, choice for us when it came to developing this campaign. She gave a mountain’s worth of ideas from the very first time we met her and the team was left inspired! Her attention to every detail was key for us to develop a material that was unique but also very personal to her. We loved the way she was able to share her personal experiences with us in highlighting how her GCash has made her transactions easier, not only in the Philippines but all over the globe. ” – Neil Trinidad, GCash Chief Marketing Officer

GCash, the country’s no. 1 finance super app continues its mission to empower Filipinos to move towards financial progress. Through this new collaboration between Heart and GCash, users can only expect more to come in 2024 as they continue to open doors to a brighter future for all Filipinos, so that they too can say that GCash is the best way to pay.

Watch the full GCash short film produced with Heart through the official GCash page @gcashofficial on Facebook and YouTube.