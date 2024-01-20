For emergency projects: Rep. Co justifies legality of unprogrammed funds in GAA

House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Zaldy Co on Friday said unprogrammed funds are legal and designated for emergency projects listed on the government’s “wish list” in the event of surplus revenues.

Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co clarified that these funds are not obligatory contracts, nor are they part of the National Expenditure Program (NEP) or programmed funds.

Co added that unprogrammed funds serve as a contingency plan, allowing the government to address unforeseen emergencies, such as the impact of Covid-19.

This was Co’s response when asked about the petition filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman before the Supreme Court (SC) questioning the constitutionality of unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Co said unprogrammed funds are legal and are only released after a certification from the Department of Budget and Management and the Treasury that there is extra revenue.

“These funds have been a longstanding practice, providing flexibility to respond to urgent needs. They are released only after certification from the Department of Budget and Management and the Treasury, confirming the existence of extra revenue,” explained Co.

Co said unprogrammed funds have been included in previous national budgets, including this year’s, as a good planning practice for emergency situations.

He said this proves that Lagman agreed then that unprogrammed funds are legitimate budget items.

Co said that Lagman, having served as a congressional representative for many years, had previously approved national budgets containing unprogrammed funds, underscoring their legitimacy as essential budgetary components.

Addressing allegations about Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte receiving P51 billion in unprogrammed funds, Co stated report is still in the process of verification.

He acknowledged the significant amount and indicated the ongoing effort to obtain supporting documentation.

Earlier, Lagman said the President’s NEP proposed a cap of only P281,908.056,000 for unprogrammed appropriations, a ceiling that Congress is explicitly prohibited from surpassing under Sec. 25(1) of Article VI of the 1987 Constitution.

“The excess of P449.5 billion over the P289.1 billion proposed by the President for unprogrammed appropriations is an unconstitutional act of the Congress that is tainted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to a lack or excess of congressional jurisdiction, and perforce must be nullified,” he added.