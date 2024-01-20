Filipino online learners flock to Coursera’s data-centric courses for career success

POPULAR courses on entry-level digital skills and lifelong learning have shown increasing demand, as Coursera Inc. released its annual study of learner trends based on data from over 2.1 million registered learners in the Philippines.

The latest data from one of the largest global online-learning platforms offers insights into the skills, competencies, and subject-matter most desirable to Filipinos.

Last year, Coursera saw a huge surge in interest for Generative Artificial Intelligence or “GenAI” content, with searches increasing by five-fold in the Philippines compared to the previous year. Top three Coursera courses on the topic among Filipino learners include “Introduction to Generative AI” by Google Cloud, “Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT” by Vanderbilt University, and the newly launched “Generative AI for Everyone” by DeepLearning.AI.

The latter, developed by AI pioneer Andrew Ng, has become the fastest-growing course globally on Coursera in 2023 within just six weeks of its launch.

This year’s data shows that Filipino learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses that provide high-demand technology and data science skills, indicating a keen desire to gain the competencies needed to thrive in the modern, digital economy. The most popular course among Filipino learners is Google’s “Foundations: Data, Data Everywhere”—a popular choice for those seeking to build foundational literacy to stay competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

The 2023 data showcases that Filipino learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses around personal development, as well as prioritizing mental health and wellbeing. They explored the human mind through courses like “Learning How to Learn” from Deep Teaching Solutions, and Yale University’s “The Science of Wellbeing.” These courses emphasize the importance of lifelong learning and personal well-being, reflecting a balanced approach to self-improvement.

There was also a rising uptake of courses that are part of entry-level Professional Certificates, which require no background knowledge or college degree, and teach the skills needed for entry-level roles. Eighty percent of the top courses in the Philippines like Google’s “Foundations of Project Management,” “Prepare Data for Exploration” and “Technical Support Fundamentals” are part of these programs.

“In 2023, Filipinos’ passion for learning soared on Coursera. Their interest in GenAI, tech, and data skills not only reflects their thirst for cutting-edge knowledge, but also their commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital revolution,” said Managing Director Raghav Gupta of Coursera Asia-Pacific. “In the year ahead, we’re excited to use GenAI to transform education, [as well as provide personalized, engaging and inclusive learning. The renewed focus on lifelong learning, tech and human skills, plus] blended learning on campuses will be the key to employability in the AI-driven world.”

2023’s 10 most popular courses in the Philippines are: (1) “Foundations: Data, Data Everywhere,” (2) “Foundations of Project Management,” (3) “Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions,” (4) “Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce,” (5) “Technical Support Fundamentals,” (6) “Foundations of User Experience [UX] Design” and (7) “Prepare Data for Exploration”—all by Google; (8) “Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects” by “Deep Teaching Solutions;” (9) “Process Data from Dirty to Clean” also by Google; and (10) “The Science of Well-Being” by Yale University.