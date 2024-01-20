DOST Invites SMEs, institutions to submit R&D projects for funding

The Science department is calling on the local businesses, universities, communities, and other institutions in Northern Luzon to submit research and development (R&D) proposals in need of funding.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) made the call during its kick-off event for the 2024 Call Conference in Baguio City.

The event aims to enhance the competitiveness and productivity of various industries by funding high-impact R&D programs and projects.

Led by Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., the DOST also aims to strengthen the efforts on technology transfer and commercialization of R&D results.

“We aim toward attaining higher productivity and better quality of life for all. Our vision in DOST is to achieve this by enabling and providing science, technology and innovation [STI] explicit solutions,” Solidum said.

The DOST noted the high impact R&D centers in Northern Luzon like the Potato R&D Center at Benguet State University.

The center caters to the need for disease-free or “clean” seed potatoes, which affects the quality and quantity of potatoes being produced.

The developed “clean” potato seeds were reported to have doubled the yield of farmers from 66 percent to 180 percent compared to the old seeds This center was funded through the DOST Niche Centers in the Regions for R&D (Nicer).

Another Nicer in the region is the Tamarind R&D Center at the Pampanga State Agricultural University on the “Development of S&T-Based Production Management Strategies for Tamarind”.

The project was able to expand the area of sour tamarind plantation in Central Luzon by 117 hectares and suppressed white-mold disease by as much as 100 percent through a plant growth promoter.

The project has produced 116 tamarind herbarium collections, 500 tamarind seedlings, and grafted 5,300 tamarind seedlings. The DOST gave the project a grant of P23.8 million.

A Nicer that focuses on wealth protection is being led by the Mariano Marcos State University under the establishment of Coastal Engineering and Management Research and Development Center (Coaster), the project is “Enhancing Coastal Design and Infrastructure Intervention through the Establishment of Wave Testing Facility.”

The DOST released P51.8 million for the project’s design, development, and deployment of wave and tidal gauge, as well as a water level monitoring system for installation in strategic locations in Region 1.

On health, the DOST is funding the establishment of the Biomaterials for Diagnostics and Therapeutics Research and Development Center that will focus on research on biomaterials for health applications.

To be located at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga, the R&D Center aims to be a key player in the development of local health technologies that will address priority diseases emerging from Central Luzon.

The program has set up animal and biomaterials preparation rooms. The program conducts three component projects addressing pressing health gaps in the region, such as gastroenteritis and rabies.

DOST Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia says at the 2024 Call Conference in Baguio City that the DOST would like to ensure that the scientific efforts that it supports will respond to the needs of the stakeholders. (DOST photo)

DOST Undersecretary for R&D Leah J. Buendia said that the “ultimate goal is for Filipinos to have a strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life. We would like to ensure that the scientific efforts that we support will respond to the needs and demands of our constituents and stakeholders. This is exemplified by our funded programs and projects that we believe will contribute to attaining this goal.”