DND, JICA discuss plans to beef up Philippine maritime security

The strong partnership between Filipinos and Japanese people was further highlighted Thursday when a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited the Department of National Defense (DND) to discuss further on to improve the country’s maritime domain awareness capabilities.

The JICA delegation was headed its Director General Tanaka Hiroo who met with DND Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“The meeting was intended to determine how the Japanese Government, through the Official Development Assistance and Official Security Assistance [OSA], could further contribute to enhancing the Philippines’ maritime domain awareness capabilities amid the evolving security challenges in the region,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

Also present was Japan Ambassador to the Philippines, Koshikawa Kazuhiko, and other Japanese Embassy officials.

“Highlighting the importance of sustaining regional peace and stability, Secretary Teodoro reaffirmed the DND and AFP’s [Armed Forces of the Philippines]full commitment to working with JICA in identifying maritime security cooperative projects, while adapting a holistic approach to address traditional and non-traditional security concerns for long-term economic development,” Andolong added.

During the state visit to the Philippines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in November 2023, the Philippines and Japan signed and exchanged notes on Japan’s OSA, worth JP¥600 million grant aid of coastal surveillance radars to the Philippines.

“Secretary Teodoro also encouraged the JICA delegation to engage with relevant government agencies, such as the Department of Transportation, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, among others, and Local Government Units to further capacitate not just the capability requirements of the Philippine Navy, but also maritime law enforcement agencies and Filipino fisherfolk,” Andolong noted.

He added the meeting ended with possible cooperation on information sharing, hardware and software support, and technical assistance.