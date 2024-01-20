DLSU pioneers Coffee Science program in the country

Pushing for the development of the local coffee industry, De La Salle University through its La Salle Food and Water Institute has introduced the country’s first multidisciplinary elective on coffee in collaboration with Gourmet Farms.

DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC and Vice President for Research and Innovation Dr. Raymond Tan, together with Gourmet Farms Chairman and Founder Ernest Escaler and Special Projects Director Roldan Capito, signed a Memorandum of Agreement and Deed of Donation last January 6 in Silang, Cavite.

The 10-year partnership involves the further development of the pioneering program under the Department of Chemistry, open to all students in the university.

The elective, centered on the chemistry of coffee, involves a multidisciplinary approach to addressing issues, research gaps, and concerns surrounding coffee. An endowment fund was also established to support activities that would also serve the public interest, particularly the actors involved in the coffee value chain.

An integral part of the agreement is setting up a laboratory specifically for coffee experiments and classes. The laboratory features state-of-the-art coffee-making and coffee sensory equipment for roasting, brewing, and espresso-making, as well as physico-chemical devices and apparatuses.

Gourmet Farms is the country’s biggest coffee trader. According to Escaler, “This is the culmination of years of collaboration and the beginning of realizing our shared vision. The Gourmet Farms Coffee Science Laboratories in De La Salle University is finally starting to come to fruition.”

Dr. Mel Garcia, chemistry professor, director of the La Salle Food and Water Institute, and Chairperson of the Philippine Coffee Guild, shared that the program is a product of years of working and exchanging notes with members of the coffee industry and is aimed at responding to the clamor of these industry actors.

“As such, the program is NOT like any of those “Coffee 101”s, but rather digs deeper into the bases of both the fundamentals as well as the current state-of-the-art,” he said.

He added: “The goal is for students and professors from various academic disciplines to see things through their lenses in order to generate new, more meaningful, and useful knowledge, since almost all problems and issues about coffee are not confined to just single disciplines.The collaborative research culture at DLSU, the country’s top private research university and among the world’s best, is perfect for such an undertaking.”

Image credits: Ryomaandres via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA-4.0





