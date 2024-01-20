Congress urged to institutionalize long-term care program for seniors

A lawmaker has called on Congress to pass a law that will institutionalize a national long-term care program for senior citizens to enable them to lead dignified, healthy, and secure lives.

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan said he envisions the long-term care program as a complementary measure to existing laws granting social pensions to indigent elderly Filipinos.

He said that while the recent increase in the pension amount from P500 to P1,000 under Republic Act 11916 is beneficial, it is not sufficient to cover the comprehensive needs of seniors, including quality healthcare, insurance, shelter, and other essential services.

Under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the fund for social pensions has doubled from P25.3 billion in 2023 to P49.81 billion.

“While doubling the amount of the pension benefit is a big help to our indigent lolos and lolas, this is, admittedly, not yet enough for them to be able to shoulder the costs of quality health care, insurance, shelter, and other services that they need and should be entitled to in their twilight years,” Yamsuan said.

Yamsuan noted that many poor elderly Filipinos usually survive by living with their children or relatives or by taking on odd jobs, while others have either been neglected or abandoned.

“Our senior citizens have contributed a wealth of wisdom and experience and spent their lives helping carve a vibrant future for our country. We should honor, respect, and care for them by putting in place a long-term comprehensive program that would provide them with social protection, quality healthcare, and an environment that supports their active engagement in community activities as much as possible,” Yamsuan said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2020 census, there are 9.22 million Filipinos aged 60 and above. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has identified 4.1 million indigent senior citizens in 2023.

In response to these challenges, Yamsuan has proposed House Bill (HB) 7980, also known as the Long-Term Care for Senior Citizens Act.

The bill aims to address poverty and vulnerability among the elderly by implementing initiatives that protect them from abuse, exploitation, neglect, and discrimination.

Key provisions of HB 7980 include targeted livelihood programs, social insurance, and financial support schemes to prevent income loss and unemployment due to old age.

The bill also emphasizes the social development of seniors, encompassing lifelong learning, non-formal education programs, and activities that enable active engagement in community life.

Yamsuan said the proposed bill will ensure the availability of integrated and innovative elderly-focused social services at the local level, with a focus on disease prevention, curative and rehabilitative healthcare, and other forms of support, including home nursing services and hospice care.

The joint implementation of the program is outlined to involve the Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), local government units (LGUs), and the DSWD.