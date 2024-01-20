Chevron marks Volunteer Day with career training and values formation for Don Bosco Pugad’s youths

MARKETER of the Caltex brand of fuel and lubricants Chevron Phils. Inc. (CPI), together with the Caltex Makati Credit Cooperative (CMCC), recently partnered with Don Bosco Pugad to provide professional coaching and career training for the latter’s disadvantaged youth.

The activity marked CPI’s annual volunteering activity for 2023. Twenty marginalized youth-scholars from Don Bosco Pugad were selected to participate.

During the program, the young men talked about their strengths, experiences, and future goals through a series of enriching and interactive activities. Besides coaching and training, attendees received tips from Chevron representatives on skills and knowledge needed to navigate formal interviews and the professional world.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chevron and CMCC for the invaluable support they’ve provided,” shared Rev. Fr. Pat Villasanta SDB, who is the executive director of Don Bosco Pugad. “Their assistance will help in creating a positive influence in the lives of the ‘Pugad boys,’ alongside our organization’s efforts.”

Chevron has a long history of partnership with Don Bosco Pugad as part of the “Caltex Energy for Learning” initiative. CPI had provided commercial-grade equipment such as mixers, rollers, as well as liquefied petroleum gas. The partnership birthed several livelihood projects, such as the Manna from Heaven Bakeshop which sells bread and pastries to the surrounding subdivision and condominium residents. The success of the bakeshop led to Pugad’s quaint Coffee and Saints Café, which has become a favorite hangout and meeting place of parishioners after attending mass.

Chevron and Don Bosco Pugad also launched the “Caltex Pugad Mobile Mechanics,” an auto repair program created to bring the latter’s skilled car maintenance personnel to its customers’ homes.

“Our partnership with Don Bosco goes back many years. We’ve been involved in providing equipment and assisting in training Pugad’s youth and housewives of [Barangay Pio del Pilar’s] nearby residents in meat processing and making pan de sal, among other corporate social responsibility [CSR] projects,” recalled Atty. Raissa Bautista, who is CPI’s corporate affairs manager.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Don Bosco Pugad represents a sustainable partnership that we take great pride in. We’ve brought foreign executives here to highlight this project as an integral component of our enduring CSR initiatives,” Atty. Bautista added. “We commend Don Bosco Pugad not only for incorporating spiritual teachings and values in its endeavors, but also for seamlessly integrating livelihood components and applications as in activities involving their bakeshop and cafe. These create a sustainable cycle that aligns…with our goals, and we are…proud of the results.”

Every year Chevron employees devote their time and energies to directly serve their host communities. This year’s theme focused on youth empowerment through career training and labor force preparation.