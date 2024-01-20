BSP still awaits appointment of administration representative in Monetary Board–Bobier

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is still awaiting word on who will be appointed by the President as the administration representative in the Monetary Board (MB), the highest policymaking body of the central bank.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently appointed former Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno to a fresh 6-year term in serving the MB after he was replaced by former Senator and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

However, in the Media Information Session of the BSP with reporters on Friday, BSP Deputy Governor Eduardo G. Bobier said there is no assurance that the Secretary of Finance will be the one to represent the government in the Monetary Board.

“Just to be clear, the provision says representative from the government. So, for now, there is an appointed Secretary of Finance. But, me personally, I’m not sure if the Secretary of Finance will sit as member of the Monetary Board because the provision says representative from the government,” Bobier said.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila Jr. said there were years when the government representative to the MB was the Secretary of the Neda and there were years when it was the Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) who occupied the post.

These happened during the time of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo who appointed former Neda Secretary Romulo G. Neri to the MB as well as former Trade and Industry Secretaries Mar Roxas and Peter Favila to the highest policymaking body of the BSP.

“So, it’s not necessarily that, it’s not automatic, it depends on who is appointed,” Dakila said.

Bobier also said the appointment to the MB to represent the administration can only be a Cabinet member, not just any senior government official, as indicated in the New Central Bank Act.

Section 6, Article 2 of the New Central Bank Act provides the details on the Composition of the Monetary Board. Section 6b states that a member of the Cabinet will be designated by the President of the Philippines to become part of the MB.

If the government representative to the MB is not present during a meeting, his or her Undersecretary will be designated as his or her alternate.

Based on Section 8, Article 2 of the New Central Bank Act states that members of the Monetary Board must be natural-born citizens of the Philippines, at least thirty-five (35) years of age, with the exception of the Governor who should at least be forty (40) years of age.

These must be of good moral character, of unquestionable integrity, of known probity and patriotism, and with recognized competence in social and economic disciplines.

