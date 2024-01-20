Acer unveils new and revamped PCs at CES 2024

ACER unveiled its CES 2024 showcase at the MOA Arena last weekend with new and revamped PCs and additions to its Acerpure line of air circulators and purifiers. The new laptops include Microsoft Copilot on Windows and have a new built-in Copilot key so you can easily access AI companion in Windows 11.

The new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop comes with a suite of AI-powered SpatialLabs applications for 3D viewing and content creation without the need for specialized glasses. The new 15-inch laptop integrates SpatialLabs’ advanced optical solutions with the power of up to Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs to project 3D images and scenes.

SpatialLabs Go uses Acer’s proprietary AI models to transform 2D content to 3D in real time and generates depth maps for 2D content and turns it into stereoscopic 3D.

Meanwhile, The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 have a 1440p QHD webcam that comes through in higher-quality video, paired with Acer PurifiedView’s AI-boosted features for video calls, such as Background Blur, Automatic Framing and Eye Contact. Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology with AI noise reduction pairs with the laptops’ three microphones to capture crisp, clear audio and reduce background noise and voices. The two laptops highlight the Swift line’s thin and light aluminum chassis, which can be opened to 180 degrees so they lay flat for easy collaboration.

The Swift Go has an option for a multi-control lighting touchpad for direct media commands, and their OceanGlass touchpad further ensures a smooth and productive experience with 44 percent larger scrolling space.

Both models have the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certification to help reduce the effects of eye strain. The Swift Go laptops now support up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to an upgradable 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD with dual slots.

The Aspire Vero 16 is the latest from Acer’s Vero product line. It is made for those who want an eco-conscious option without sacrificing performance. For the Vero 16, Acer has increased the usage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials on the chassis, double that of the 2021 model.

The chassis’ texture has no volatile organic compounds, paint, or additives, and is made with 60 percent PCR material, resulting in less CO2 emissions during production.

The OceanGlass touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic, is shipped in 100 percent recycled packaging, and comes with EPEAT Gold certification. The 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bezels is an excellent choice for work or entertainment.

The Predator Helios gaming laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus so you can expect a boost in performance features and AI-powered graphic capabilities. The laptop also comes with one month of XBox Game Pass Ultimate.

SAMSUNG EXPERIENCE STORE LAUNCHES SLBS STUDIO’S-STRAY KIDS COLLECTION

Samsung recently launched the SLBS Studio’s collaboration with K-pop global sensation Stray Kids at the Samsung Experience Store in SM Megamall.

The collaboration includes cases and accessories exclusively made for Galaxy devices, including the special edition Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition, Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids Edition, Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids, SKZOO cases, and even limited-edition photocards.

n Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition (P80,990) and Flip and Fold cases: This collection combines the fashionable flip phone with the different charms of Stray Kids through specially designed flipsuit cases that perfectly fit the Galaxy Z Flip5’s Flex Window and flipsuit cards featuring unique videos of each member. The collection also includes an eco-friendly Stray Kids 15W high-speed wireless charger for a sustainable lifestyle, beads strap, and an NFC-themed keyring and theme tok which includes wallpapers, icons and more through NFC connectivity.

There is also a variety of Stray Kids flip cases (P2,100) and Galaxy Fold5 cases (P2,100) available as part of the Eco-Friends line, which combines iconic designs with recyclable materials to allow you to express your style in a sustainable way. The Galaxy Fold5 has a 7.6-inch Main Screen and long-lasting battery.

n Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids edition (P24,990): The Galaxy Watch6, which comes with a fashionable black and white strap and leather pouch, has wellness features, from sleep monitoring tools to getting a good night’s rest.

n Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids Edition (P19,390): The Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stay Kids Edition includes metallic bud covers inspired by Stray Kids’ official compass-shaped light stick and comes with a Stray Kids postcard. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers vivid high-quality sound and ergonomic design and active noise canceling.

n SKZOO accessories: There are also SKZOO flip and flat cases, NFC theme key rings (P1,100), theme toks (P1,200), theme cards (P800) and more.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro SKZoo edition (P19,390) comes with all eight SKZOO characters.

For every purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition or the Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids Edition, you get a set of eight free photo cards worth P500 each. Meanwhile, a purchase of any Stray Kids or SKZoo accessory worth P2,000 lets you take home one random photocard.

For more information, follow Samsung’s social-media pages at @SamsungPH.