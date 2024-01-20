7 dead in Mt. Diwata landslide, 350,000 persons affected by shearline weather

DAVAO CITY – A family and some visitors attending a prayer gathering were buried in a landslide in the former mining town of Diwalwal in Davao de Oro on Thursday as the weather shearline continued to dump heavy rainfall since Wednesday.

Almost 350,000 persons were affected by flood, landslide and other effects of the weather shearline that barreled through most of eastern Mindanao.

Scattered reports said 14 were buried in the landslide and that four others were missing but the Office of Civil Defense here confirmed the death of seven persons, mostly family members, whose house was supposed to host a prayer meeting when an uphill portion of land cascaded down as it yield to days of downpour.

On Friday a national television report showed Monkayo rescuers bringing three bodies from the landslide area and said these were among the four missing persons.

The OCD said one person was injured in the Diwalwal, or Mt. Diwata landslide, one person was also injured in a landslide in Maragusan and still another one was injured in a landslide in a former small scale mining village of Napnapan, Pantukan, all in Davao de Oro.

A total of 52 barangays were hit by landslides, 44 of them in Davao de Oro and eight in Davao Oriental. Davao de Oro landslide incidents were reported in Pantukan (1), Montevista (3), Monkayo (8), Maco (6), Nabunturan (6), Mawab (2), Maragusan (6), Laak (10) and Compostela (2).

In Davao Oriental, all the eight landslides were reported in Boston town.

The various disasters triggered by the weather shearline, which is caused when hot and cold air movement meet, has affected 349,183 residents from across the Davao Region, as flood waters inundated 95 barangays and strong wind currents helped damaged 16 houses, many of them in DAvao Oriental, and infrastructure. Of the affected villagers, the disaster uprooted 14,685 individuals and sent them to various evacuation centers to seek safety.

While it was Davao de Oro which suffered most of the land movements, it was Davao del Norte which sustained flooding, with 64 barangays placed underwater. Davao Oriental had 22 flooded barangays and Davao de Oro had nine barangays flood.

Some 11 roads were rendered impassable due to landslides. Four bridges were also closed to traffic due to flood and as they showed cracks.

The airport in Davao City remained open though.

Classes were suspended in Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and DAvao Occidental.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development gave 21,203 food packs worth P13,670,534. The local government of Caraga, Davao Oriental gave 60 five-kilogram sacks of rice to residents, as with the municipal government of Asuncion, Davao del Norte which allocated P130,000 for family food packs. Its neighboring municipal government of Kapalong allocated P119,500 for family food packs. The capital town of Davao del Norte, Tagum City, shelled out P487,920 for family food packs and the San Isidro municipal government allocated P19,000 for food packs.