2 government science researchers shine in international research meet

Two Filipino government science researchers have won major awards in international conferences held recently.

DOST-FPRDI Technology Innovation Division’s Alexis B. Dorado receives the Best Research Paper Presentation in ICRER held in Hong Kong, China, from December 2 to 4, 2023. (DOST-FPRDI photo)

Technology Innovation Division’s Alexis B. Dorado of the Department of Science and Technology’s Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) bagged the Best Research Paper Presentation in the 2023 International Conference on Resources and Environmental Research (ICRER) held in Hong Kong, China, on December 2 and 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, DOST-FPRDI Material Science Division’s Kim Wilmer M. Balagot was firstt runner-up in the e-poster competition during the 17th Asean Food Conference in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Dorado presented the paper titled “Sustainable Wood Stain Derived from Natural Dyes for Green Applications” that details how Philippine natural dyes can become a viable and eco-friendly alternative to primary colorants in wood stain formulations.

The paper won under the “Wastewater, Oil Pollution and Green Technology” category.

Balagot presented the poster “Evaluation of Physico-chemical Properties, Total Phenolic Content, Antioxidant Capacity and Acute Oral Toxicity of Bignay (Antidesma bunius [L.] Spreng.) Wine Aged from Philippine Wooden Barrels.”

The study presents DOST-FPRDI’s new wine-aging technology that uses wooden barrels made from Philippine tree species, such as mahogany, mangium and santol.

Besides Balagot, also involved in the study were Kimberly M. Delica, Dr. Erlinda L. Mari, Engr. Caezar A. Cuaresma, Melvie C. Emprese, Ma. Jenny Q. Canizares and Neil C. Tanquilut.

The Asean Food Conference “aims to discuss the current and emerging issues, and the role of food science and technology in enhancing sustainable food supply chain that is affordable to all.”