WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to protect vulnerable people

The World Health Organization (WHO), the leading international body responsible for public health, on Monday launched an appeal for $1.5 billion to protect the health of the most vulnerable populations in 41 emergencies around the globe. The appeal covers the emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO this year, with the aim to reach over 87 million people. It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality.

In times of crisis, marginalized communities and vulnerable populations are often the hardest hit, lacking access to adequate healthcare, sanitation, and essential services. The WHO appeal seeks to bridge this gap by prioritizing the health needs of those who are most susceptible to the adverse effects of emergencies such as conflict, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.

The appeal also underscores the importance of taking a holistic approach to emergency response. It recognizes that health emergencies are not isolated events but interconnected challenges that require a comprehensive strategy. By addressing the root causes of these emergencies, such as social inequalities, poverty, and political instability, the world health body aims to build resilient health systems that can effectively manage and mitigate future crises.

“For those facing emergencies, disruptions to essential health services often mean the difference between life and death. From mothers giving birth during conflict, to aid to young children in drought-affected regions, to those receiving cancer treatment or dialysis, health care saves lives. Health-care services are also critical for breaking the cycle that too often leaves communities in a perilous state and reliant on yet more emergency assistance,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said support in 2024 will enable life-saving health care, distribution of critical health supplies and equipment, along with maintenance of essential health services to ensure continuous care. The funding allows direct access to health care for communities in hard-to-reach areas, in partnerships with local organizations, and effective response to monitor, share information and document outbreaks and attacks on health workers. Other important actions include maintenance of existing health-care systems and building resilience against future threats.

The WHO appeal notes the positive value of funding to supporting people with humanitarian needs. Every dollar invested in WHO delivers a return on investment of at least $35.

The funding would go to the African Region, with $334 million; the Eastern Mediterranean Region, with $705 million; the European region, with $183 million; the Western Pacific Region, with $15.2 million; the South-East Asia Region, with $49 million; and the Americas Region, with $131 million.

“With the support of donors, we will save lives, meet critical health needs for the most vulnerable, and help communities emerge from crises with a greater ability to tackle future health threats. WHO appreciates all support received in 2023, which allowed us to assist millions of people. As we enter 2024, the solidarity and support of the international community is needed more than ever,” said Dr. Tedros.

This is a critical step toward ensuring the right to health for the most vulnerable people in the world. The initiative demonstrates WHO’s unwavering commitment to emergency response, prevention, and preparedness. It also highlights the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing global health challenges.

To meet this ambitious goal, it is essential for governments, philanthropic organizations, and individuals to come forward and contribute generously to this cause. Supporting the World Health Organization is not just a matter of humanitarian assistance; it is an investment in our collective well-being and a demonstration of our shared responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us. Together, we can build a more resilient and healthier world for all.