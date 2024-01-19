The economics of conflicting medical assessments in seafarers’ disability claims

Jurisprudence on labor claims, including those involving Filipino seafarers, can be influenced by the interface of law and economics.

In his separate opinion in the case of Teodoro Bunayog v. Foscon Shipmgt Inc., (GR 253480, April 25, 2023), Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen gave an economic analysis of conflicting medical assessments for seafarer’s disability claims.

Leonen noted that the seafarer’s employment contract is strictly regulated by the government due to the unaccounted consequences that the contracts produce, mostly in the form of work-related risks and injuries.

In economics, these are referred to as “externalities,” which are unintended effects or consequences of an activity that affects the parties but are not reflected and imposed as a cost.

In employing seafarers, the manning agency and the shipping company, which have control over the ship, bear the burden of complying with safety regulations.

Imposing a liability induces the employers and the injured seafarers to be burdened with the cost of the harm when they fail to take precautions.

This process of “internalization” means that the consequences and costs are accounted for and are attributed to the party who causes the harm.

The occupational hazards are internalized through a claim of damages paid by the employer. Seafarers are compensated for the injuries they suffered.

Leonen underscored that the law intervenes to achieve “allocative efficiency,” which means that both parties reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

“Allocative efficiency” concerns the satisfaction of individual preferences where an optimal market is producing goods that consumers are willing to pay. It increases only if it makes an individual better off and no one worse off. It compels the law to help the parties achieve their goals as fully as possible.

Optimum allocative distribution of resources presupposes that both parties are able to bargain on equal footing. The one who causes the damage should bear the cost of the damage.

Leonen said that the seafarer, however, is already at an economically disadvantaged position.

The externalities between the parties, such as the seafarer’s work-related disability, are not taken into account, and thus, the company escapes the cost of the damage.

The allocative efficiency will not be optimal since it leaves the seafarer worse off, even though the externality is caused by the company.

While labor tribunals should assess the inherent merits of both the company-designated physician’s findings and the seafarer’s physician’s findings in case of conflict, Leonen noted that it is also equally true that the seafarer would not have the same resources that the company does.

The company is in a position to retain physicians of caliber, and would be able to afford subjecting the seafarer to repeat medical evaluation.

The seafarer, on the other hand, may only be able to afford a one-time medical examination with a physician of a lesser caliber.

Leonen pointed out that the unfortunate consequence of this works to place the evidence of both the seafarer and the employer at equal footing, weighing both medical assessments as if they were equal.

In this situation, the company-designated physician’s findings would always appear to be more credible, since this would be the same physician that would be able to examine the seafarer repeatedly from the time of their repatriation until the end of their treatment.

To achieve optimal allocative efficiency, the courts must balance the allocation of resources between the parties.

The first phase of the externality is internalized when, in conflicting medical assessments, the contract between the parties requires the mandatory referral to a third actor.

The party who refuses to submit to the mandatory referral must bear the cost of the damage.

When the seafarer unreasonably refuses to submit to the mandatory referral, the company-designated physician’s findings should be binding on the parties.

The employer should be given a reasonable period of time within which to act on the request for referral to a third doctor, just as the seafarer should be given a reasonable period of time within which to attach a substantial medical abstract to their request for referral to a third doctor.

However, when it is the employer that unreasonably refuses the seafarer’s request for a third doctor, the medical evaluation that must prevail is the assessment grounded on scientific basis, that is, based on the actual medical records of the seafarer.

The Labor Code affirms preferential treatment of labor in declaring that all doubts in the implementation and interpretation of labor laws must be resolved in favor of labor.

Leonen opined that there is no complication in favoring the seafarer when their medical condition has sufficient medical basis, since any damage the company will bear, that is, the cost of total and permanent disability benefits, has already been accounted for when the parties entered into the employment contract.

Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the seafarers’ division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 0917-5025808 or 0908-8665786.