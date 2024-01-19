Recto: Tax reforms vital to debt, deficit tack

REDUCING the deficit and making the country less dependent on debt can only become a reality if crucial legislative reforms are undertaken, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a speech before senior staff of legislators on Thursday, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said these reforms include Package 3 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) or Real Property Valuation Reform (RPVAR) and the VAT on Digital Service Providers (DSP).

The list also includes the Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime; the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) Bags Tax Act; and Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE).

“You already know the drill. None of these crucial measures will come to fruition without your help and backing,” Recto said. “These reforms will not only finance development but will reduce the deficit and our dependence on debt.”

Recto said the DOF is currently improving its proposals and expressed his intent to visit the Senate soon to personally discuss the reforms with Senators.

However, Recto acknowledged the Philippines’ strong economic performance, which he said has regained its momentum from the downturn brought about by the pandemic.

As of the third quarter of 2023, the Philippines grew by 5.9 percent, making it the fastest-growing and strongest among major economies in Asia.

The country outpaced Vietnam (5.3 percent), Indonesia and China (4.9 percent), Malaysia (3.3), and Singapore (0.7 percent).

Furthermore, the inflation rate has been decelerating and unemployment numbers have reached record-low levels, while external accounts remain robust.

The Secretary said the government has a reliable flow of revenues, while its current National Government debt-to-GDP and deficit-to-GDP ratios are within the parameters of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF).

The briefing was conducted to help lawmakers’ senior staff get a better grasp of the DOF’s priority bills and clarify any misconceptions they may have before sessions begin in Congress.

Resource persons from the DOF’s offices and attached agencies discussed the priority bills’ salient features, fiscal impact, and target legislative timeline.