Pre-order your HONOR X9b 5G now for only P16,999 and get freebies worth P4,000 

HONOR X9b 5G stocks are running out fast! Don’t miss the FREE HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds worth Php4,000 extended until January 21!

HONOR Star Pauline Amelinckx with HONOR Philippines Brand Marketing Manager Joepy Libo-on, PR Manager Pao Oga, GTM Manager Steven Yan, Vice President Stephen Cheng, National Sales Head Blake Garcia, and National Training Head Jaynard Lamarca

Manila, Philippines, January 17, 2024 –After the grandiose launch of HONOR X9b 5G in the Philippines on January 12, the pre-orders skyrocketed day by day.Before stocks run out, HONOR Philippines is encouraging shoppers to pre-order theirs now for only Php 16,999 and extended until January 21, FREE HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds worth Php 4,000 will be given away for every purchase. Run to your nearest HONOR Experience and Partner stores or online via Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop!

“The success of HONOR X9b 5G is not a surprise for us, but HONOR fans never fail to overwhelm us with their support! This was the very reason why we are extending the FREE HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds until January 21,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

The successful HONOR X9b 5G was officiated by HONOR Philippines Brand Marketing Manager Joepy Libo-on, PR Manager Pao Oga, GTM Manager Steven Yan, Vice President Stephen Cheng, National Sales Head Blake Garcia, National Training Head Jaynard Lamarca and is hosted by The Miss Philippines Pauline Amelinckx. To the delight of guests and viewers online, Parokya ni Edgar’s lead vocalist Chito Miranda performed their greatest hits such as Your Song, Harana, and Bagsakan. Revisit the memorable launch here:

https://bit.ly/HONORX9b5GLaunch.

Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda performed at the HONOR X9b 5G Grand Launch

The Toughest Phone is here!

Showcasing an industry-leading drop resistance and durability, the HONOR X9b 5G’s display incorporates the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology. Certified by SGS’s Five Star Overall Drop Resistance, the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display utilizes advanced cushioning technology using newly developed materials, which increases the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, ensuring utmost durability even when subject to drops from a height of 1.5 meters and all angles.

The HONOR X9b 5G also boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera comes with a large 1/1.67-inch sensor and a large f/1.75 aperture, allowing it to capture more light and produce images with vivid clarity. The camera also offers high optical quality with 3X zoom and an outstanding motion capture engine, ensuring the HONOR X9b 5G produces clear snapshots with fascinating detail.

In addition to the main camera, the 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera offers a 110° field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes, group shots, or architectural marvels. The HONOR X9b 5G also features a 2MP Macro Camera with 4cm minimum focus length, enabling users to capture close-up shots with stunning clarity and sharp details.

The HONOR X9b 5G is still available for pre-order now at only Php 16,999 in three colorways – Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. Get a FREE HONOR Gift Box and HONOR Choice X5 Earbuds worth Php 4,000 at select HONOR Experience and Partner Stores or online via Lazada (https://bit.ly/Laz_X9b_PressRelease), Shopee (https://bit.ly/Shop_X9b_PressRelease), and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/TikTok_X9b_PressRelease).

Good news for HONOR Fans! You can get your own HONOR X9b 5G with Home Credit and Skyro for 0% interest! Also for Globe Postpaid Subscribers, you can apply or upgrade with GPlan 1299 to enjoy an Unli All-net Calls and Text and 8GB All-access Data for a one-time cash out of Php 3,300 only! Get it online or head over now to any Globe physical store!

To know more about the complete features of HONOR X9b 5G, you may visit: https://bit.ly/HONORPH_X9b_Pressrelease and head on to HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms for exciting announcements: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.