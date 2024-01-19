PLDT Home revolutionizes connectivity by making cutting-edge WiFi 6 Mesh tech accessible to more Filipino homes

As they fully embrace a completely digital lifestyle, more Filipinos can now enjoy Fiber-fast speeds and wider WiFi coverage with the WiFi 6 -powered TP-Link Deco X55 WiFi Mesh System.

A new year has come, and it brings with it new innovations that help the world expand and evolve through digital technology. Filipino households have now become smarter and more interconnected – exploring tech tools to help them keep up with the increasing demands for internet for their productivity, connectivity, entertainment, and security needs.

A common sight at home these days involves working professionals on their laptop, attending video conferences and downloading large files, while young ones studying remotely and collaborating online on projects in real-time. After all the important work is done, everyone unwinds by streaming their favorite videos and music or playing their online games while hoping without the dreaded lags. Last but not the least, as the family remains occupied the entire day, they find peace of mind knowing that their home, property, and even pets are secured with smart security measures in place, enabling easy monitoring.

All these activities across the home require a lot of bandwidth, and in most cases, standard routers are not enough to ensure robust WiFi coverage for the entire house. This is where the revolutionary WiFi Mesh System comes into play. A WiFi Mesh system is designed to complement fiber modems, delivering strong WiFi signals in areas of the home that the modem alone cannot reach. It creates a stronger wireless network by blanketing the areas, allowing WiFi to penetrate every nook and cranny of the house. Given the heavy reliance on strong connectivity at home, WiFi Mesh has evolved from being a mere convenience to an absolute necessity.

The power of WiFi 6 technology

WiFi 6offers users the absolute best in WiFi Mesh features and capabilities, delivering an exceptional WiFi experience in households that are bandwidth-heavy, multi-device, and multi-user, making it an ideal choice for homes with power users and a variety of smart home devices.

For those who want to know the full list of technical features offered by WiFi 6 Mesh, here’s what customers can expect in terms of wireless network performance at home:

● WiFi 6 Mesh uses Orthogonal Frequency Division Access (OFDMA), which is a method of data transmission designed to increase network capacity and efficiency. With OFDMA, the WiFi network can transmit multiple data bits to multiple users at the same time, efficiently and with minimal conflict. This improvement in data transfer efficiency leads to faster speeds and improved network reliability for multi-device households.

● WiFi 6 utilizes the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, which deliver optimum speeds and a seamless experience to WiFi 6-powered devices. The tech takes it a step further by doubling access on the latter up to the 160MHz channel width. This wider channel width also leads to increased speeds and an enhanced experience for multiple users.

● Multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output technology (MU-MIMO) allows for more than enough bandwidth for everyone on the WiFi 6 Mesh, to be used for streaming, downloading, playing VR or AR games, or always-online games. That’s because this noteworthy WiFi 6 feature works for uploads and downloads with up to 8 streams.

● WiFi 6’s BSS or Basic Service Set coloring provides seamless connectivity. Interference from other wireless networks can cause issues with your WiFi signal, and this feature marks your network versus neighboring networks so that your router can ignore them.

Versus its predecessor, WiFi 6 significantly elevates users’ online experience. With increased data transfer speeds, improved capacity to handle multiple devices, and enhanced performance in traffic-dense areas, WiFi 6 delivers a faster and more reliable wireless experience. Its ability to connect in high-density environments makes it the superior choice for meeting the demands of today’s digital homes.

Today’s internet customers are fortunate to have easy and affordable access to WiFi 6, the latest and best WiFi Mesh technology available in the country through PLDT Home. PLDT Home Fiber customers can now easily elevate their home network with PLDT Home’s all-new TP-Link X55 WiFi 6 Mesh. The TP-Link Deco X55 provides expanded WiFi coverage of nearly 700 sqm with three units along with groundbreaking features that come with WiFi 6 technology to enable simultaneous high-bandwidth activities.

With the WiFi 6-powered TP-Link Deco X55, you can enjoy consistently high-definition video streaming, lag-free online gaming, uninterrupted video conferencing, and seamless functioning of smart home devices, among other benefits. While having a high-speed internet connection powering the household is important, a solid mesh system ensures maximum wireless coverage at home.

As the world fully embraces and thrives in their smart homes in this digital era, PLDT Home customers can easily access TP-Link Deco X55 as an add-on to their Fiber Unli Plan at only P199 per month per unit. Elevating your WiFi experience has never been more convenient and accessible!

Boost your WiFi network at home by getting the TP-Link Deco X55 mesh system through your PLDT Home subscription. To learn more, visit https://pldthome.com/wifimeshsystem.