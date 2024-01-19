Parallax Studio announces co- production venture between PHL and South Korea with the film, ‘The Guardian”

An exciting collaboration between the Philippines and South Korea is about to happen in one of the year 2024’s newest flicks.

Filipino fans of K-movies are in for a treat as they watch their favorite Korean stars in a film set in the Philippines.

Wesley Villarica owner of Parallax Studio recently announced a co-production venture between Parallax Studio, Robosheep Studios, GV Labs, Will Studios, Viva Films and Ovation Productions for the film The Guardian.

Soon in cinemas, The Guardian stars Nam Woo Hyun, vocalist of Korean idol group Infinite, together with Steel Rain and Alchemy of Souls actress Park Eun Hye, and Hallyu star Han Jae Seok.

An action-drama film about a loving son who will do anything and everything for his mother, watch Nam Woo Hyun’s character rescue his mother from trouble.

Park Do Jun (Nam Woo Hyun) and his mother Mi-jin (Park Eun Hye) are Korean nationals who moved to the Philippines. Back in Korea, Do Jun showed talent in taekwondo and dreamt of becoming a national player, but he gave that all up to be with his mom.

Though Do Jun has a great amount of love for his mother, they’ve always had a strained relationship because of Mi-jin’s gambling addiction. Over the years, Mi-jin’s gambling problem worsens to the point that Do Jun drops out of college to find a job and support himself. He befriends Sandara (Yassi Pressman), who dreams of becoming a K-pop star, and Coco (Eric Ejercito) at work and fast becomes friends.

Mi-jin disappears and Do Jun receives word that they were kidnapped by the notorious gang leader (Han Jae Seok) who runs the largest Korean criminal organization in the Philippines.

It’s now up to Do Jun to rescue Mi-jin no matter what. As he risks his life and everything that he has, will he be able to succeed, or will Do Jun be too late to protect his mother?