Lucky winners get vivo V29e 5G, Y27 at 3rd draw of Christmas Make A Wish promo

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The most celebrated holiday in the Philippines is ongoing! vivo is going above and beyond to make the extension of Christmas in full swing by bringing its users’ wishes to life.

vivo is committed to spreading the spirit of Christmas as they announce the third batch of Christmas Make A Wish raffle winners.

Sharing is an act of kindness that added an emphasis to vivo’s Christmas promo through the last winners’ stories as they deliver a sense of warmth to their families and loved ones.

The prizes from the third draw include vivo V29e 5G (12GB + 256GB), vivo Y27 (6GB + 128GB), signed Wilson basketball, and 15 National Basketball Association (NBA) League passcodes.

vivo V29e as added blessing

January 15th holds special significance for Joven Largo. In addition to celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, he also clinched a victory by winning a vivo V29e 5G.

The 41-year-old tricycle driver eagerly engaged in an interview via phone call with a representative to relay his gratitude for being the chosen one to bring home the vivo V29e 5G. He took a moment to acknowledge the store promoter in Sta. Mesa, who had assisted him in filling out the form to enter the Christmas Make A Wish raffle.

When asked about his feelings regarding the prize, he recounted his initial plan to purchase a new phone for his wife through Home Credit, as his wife is only using a free phone from her work company. Learning about winning the phone through the raffle, he considered it a stroke of luck from above.

In addition, Joven expressed profound gratitude to vivo for adding an extra layer of joy to the holidays and making January 15th exceptionally special for both him and his wife.

Two first-time winners set to take home vivo Y27

Two individuals from Quirino and Caloocan have secured their brand new vivo Y27 through Christmas Make A Wish raffle promo, adding a dose of joy to the new year.

Maribeth Palma from Quirino expressed her excitement about being one of the winners of the vivo Y27 in an exclusive interview.

Despite waiting for job offers from contractual companies, the 26-year-old is thrilled to share the holiday treat by passing down the vivo Y27 phone to her younger sister to replace a three-year-old hand-me-down device.

Meanwhile, Rowiel Quizon Alday from Caloocan City was overjoyed with his vivo Y27 prize. He joined the raffle promo when he bought a vivo V29 5G for his wife in Pangasinan, where they celebrated Christmas with their relatives.

The call center agent excitedly revealed during a phone interview that he jumped out of happiness as he has been a loyal user of vivo since 2019. He gladly accepted the chance to replace his five-year-old phone with vivo Y27 as he no longer needed to shell out money from his pocket to upgrade.

NBA treats from vivo never miss!

It’s a slamdunk excitement! vivo handed out another basketball signed by NBA legendary Dominique Wilkins. The fortunate winner, Jonalyn Camua, will be taking home the autographed ball.

Meanwhile, a month of fun-filled NBA activities awaits fifteen (15) winners of exclusive NBA League passcodes.

Do not miss the last draw!

The magic of turning wishes into reality does not end here! The last batch of winners will be announced on February 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, vivo is accepting entries until January 31, 2024. The participants should be 18 years old and above. To join the raffle, buy any vivo smartphone unit. One smartphone counts as one entry. Enter your wishes by scanning the QR code below or by clicking this link.

Do not let this chance slip away! It’s time to manifest your wishes by joining the raffle promo.

Remember to follow vivo’s Facebook page to be updated on the announcement of the last batch of winners. Winners will be posted within 24 hours of the draw.