Greenfield Development Corporation honored by DHSUD for sustainable urban planning

Greenfield Development Corporation received a special award from the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Region 4A Cabalarzon for its dedication to crafting sustainable master-planned communities that strike a careful balance between development and green open spaces. The recognition underscores Greenfield’s commitment to creating communities that prioritize environmental considerations alongside progress.

DHSUD, formerly known as the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB), operates as the primary government agency overseeing housing, human settlement, and urban development. Established on February 14, 2019, under Republic Act 11201, the department plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s urban landscape.

HLURB, the precursor to DHSUD, has provided technical assistance to local government units for comprehensive land use plans. Its responsibilities also include regulating housing, land development, homeowners associations, and resolving related disputes, all while maintaining a commitment to competence and integrity.

The recent award ceremony highlighted GDC’s noteworthy contributions to urban development, acknowledging the company’s ability to foster thriving communities with an environmentally conscious approach. Specific to Greenfield City, the distinctive positioning of “the City within a Park” makes it a trailblazer in sustainable urban development and was solidified by this special recognition.

In a landscape where developers prioritized maximizing spaces, Greenfield City in Sta. Rosa, Laguna stood out by recognizing the essential value of open spaces. During the incubation stage, it paved the way for the emergence of Greenfield City—a sprawling 400-hectare mixed-use development following a park living concept. This comprehensive development encompasses residential complexes, corporate and BPO offices, and lifestyle centers.

Housing four residential communities within Greenfield City—Trava, Solen Residences, Pramana allocate 51% while Zadia—allocates 80% of their area to open spaces, tree-lined roads, and playgrounds, ensuring that there are more open spaces than saleable land and a resident is truly living within a city within a park.

Greenfield Development Corporation was established in 1961 as a land-holding company. Its thrust is to grow and develop its land into vibrant, living communities with people and nature in mind. This is evident with its two main townships – Greenfield City in Sta Rosa and Greenfield District in Mandaluyong.

Whether nestled in the heart of the city center or embraced by the tranquility of the suburbs, Greenfield communities are meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of residents. GDC ensures that each project aligns with contemporary lifestyles while fostering a sense of harmony with the environment. As Filipinos continue to shape their narratives within these thoughtfully planned spaces, GDC remains steadfast in its mission to provide enduring, quality homes that stand the test of time.



