‘Gig Tripping’, ‘Set Jetting’ travel trends for 2024–PTAA

WANT to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Tokyo, Singapore, or Sydney? There’s a travel package for that.

In an interview with select reporters, Rowena V. Coloma, member of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) said, “‘Gig Tripping’ is one of the major trends in the travel industry this year. If you want to watch a concert of bands or artists abroad, especially if they’re not performing here, you can book a package tour for that.”

For instance, her travel agency, Travel Specialist Ventures, has sold package tours for Swift’s concerts in Singapore on March 2-9 for a minimum of US$1,000 per person, which includes a three-day/two-night hotel stay, tours, and a General Admission ticket. “We had a great response, especially from [Swift’s] young fans,” said Coloma, as she noted that this isn’t just a trend in the Philippines, “but all over the world.”

Coloma spoke on the sidelines of a news conference on Thursday announcing PTAA’s major event this year, the 31st Travel Tour Expo, and the 9th International Travel Trade Expo 2024, which will be held on February 2-4, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

According to TTE chair Patria Chiong, “We hope to see an increase in sales by 20 percent this year.” PTAA, however, declined to reveal last year’s sales, only saying it had a total foot traffic of 91,300.

She said exhibitors will offer discounts “from 50 percent and up” on package tours. Favorite destinations of local tourists, which will likely see swift takeups at the TTE are Boracay, Bohol, Palawan, and Siargao. For international travel, first-time local travelers choose Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore, but Filipinos who have more financial resources are opting for Europe.

Last year, for instance, many Filipinos traveled to Switzerland because they wanted to visit the places shown in the popular Korean drama series Crash Landing on You. According to Coloma, this is called “Set Jetting,” which will continue to be a major travel trend this year. “They want to visit film locations of movies [or streaming series]. An example is a tour of London in a speed boat, as in the James Bond films,” she added.

This shows the weak peso has not been an obstacle for Filipinos wanting to travel abroad, according to PTAA President Evangeline T. Manotok. “With regards to outbound travel, the Japanese Yen has also been quite low, so it evens out [our weak peso]. Also with the euro,” which averaged about P58 in 2019 but is now trading at P60.90, she told the BusinessMirror. The peso is currently trading around P55.85:$1, compared to P51.77:$1, pre-pandemic.

Also, she said, “I think the Filipinos were able to save during the pandemic so they are now making [foreign] travel a priority.” Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed Filipinos spent an estimated US$4,741 million on their travels abroad from January to September 2023, up 43.6 percent from the same period in 2022.

‘Upgrades,’ too

Meanwhile, another major trend this year are “Upgrades,” said Coloma. “People want upgrades in hotels, air cabins, and they want to eat in Michelin-starred restaurants, but at less cost. So these are value-for-money packages, where travelers want to get more, but it has to be within their budget.”

Part of this trend are travelers “just wanting to satisfy their desires. So they choose a destination where they can just sleep, or go food tripping, or shopping.”

TTE features more than 200 exhibitors with 702 booths that include airlines, domestic and international travel agencies and tour operators, hotels and resorts, cruise lines and shipping companies, merchandisers, among others. As of January 14, there are 68 registered sellers for the International TTE coming from Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe, while registered buyers are about 220. PTAA has 550 members across the Philippines.