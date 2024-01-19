From healing to writing to meaning

Fascinated early on with a local healing ritual called “pagbawi” (literally “to get back” or “to recover”), I have, through the years, never stopped trying to understand the process.

When I began looking at the practice (which I would pluralize later), the actors in the rituals were the “encantos,” the enchanted beings. My image of them, culled through fieldwork, was so detailed I even discovered a cosmogony that would explain them. Where did they come from? How were these beings created? Were they made by the same God who made the heavens and the Angels?

The origin myth said thus: One day, God announced He would bless all creatures. When the people heard the summon, they rushed to the place where the bendicion (blessing) would be given. But not everyone was listening. Some were busy gambling; others were doing something else. When God finally gave the blessing, those who were not there were marked as “different.” They became the first encantos.

As if to prove the veracity of this origin tale, my informants spoke of their common experience: in the Mass, when the priest was about to make the final blessing, the encantos who also attended Masses, would rush outside. This explained why during that moment, however crowded the church may be, the air would get cooler. Some had left already.

I held on to this story for many years. Many elements entered the description of the ritual. One important point was being enchanted did not mean being possessed. The latter was the work of the devil and required exorcism. To conduct the “pagbawi” one needed to negotiate with the unseen beings. There were specialists who could conduct the meeting, which was always diplomatic.

As I moved from place to place, the term began to vary. In Ticao Island, the term “naabyan” was common. The problem with this term was that when you went to other places, “abyan” referred to a friend or guide. And going back to the island, the “Agta” was a term for dark beings more violent than the encantos who were always “white” or mestizo.

Theories were present in all of these undertakings. I was conscious of the framework with which I was viewing the rituals and the belief system. I was keen about terms used for the rites and the beliefs because I was focusing on cognition. Magic entered the picture soon—sympathetic magic.

Attributed to James George Frazer of the book The Golden Bough, sympathetic magic operated on contagion and similarity. Voodoo dolls and other fetishes are examples.

This intellectual/academic struggle reached a fever pitch when I dreamt of a dead person only to see the same image the next day when I was on my way to a field site. In that village, I would meet a very powerful healer who would give me an amulet: in dark places I would bite it and all my fears would go away. Or, on some days, I would be gifted with a vision of phantasm.

This was not anymore in the realm of the enchanted beings; I was already entering the terrifying. Was I becoming a believer? A convert?

Was I the next Carlos Castaneda? Feel free to smile or smirk at this point.

In Colin Braga’s paper, “Carlos Castaneda: The Uses and Abuses of Ethnomethodology and Emic Studies,” the literary theoretician asks this terrible question: Was Castaneda a shaman or a charlatan?

Can one believe in sorcery and still be acknowledged as an ethnographer or cultural anthropologist?

According to Braga: “Looked at from a Western positivist and scientist perspective, the shamanic techniques and powers Castaneda claims to have acquired surpass the category of the natural and the credible, verging on the supernatural and the mystical.”

In the old approach to fieldwork, we were instructed that it was not necessary to believe in the phenomenon if one would like to describe it aptly. There was an act called “bracketing,” where the field investigator suspended his disbelief and apprehended whatever was “out there.” One could bring in here the practice of value-free sociology and/or anthropology. There was no need to include your value in order to document a value system of an ethnolinguistic community, not your own.

What a futile struggle. Flash forward and here I am savoring this book Autoethnography. The authors of the introductory book—Tony E. Adams, Stacy Holman Jones, and Carolyn Ellis—write: “In autoethnography, ‘proximity, not objectivity, becomes an epistemological point of departure and return.” With this newfound approach, there is “the impulse to create ground-level, intimate, and close-up perspectives on experience.”

Flashback: I was talking to a healer who was seated in front of me while my sister would recall later how the healer sat beside her, telling her how she reminded her of his daughter who was held hostage for three days by the Prince of the Encantos.

In my old report, I negated this story because my report came across as fiction. Presently, I am embracing not only polyphonic voices but celebrating parallel universes, where the story of a healer appearing in two realities happened. This would be autoethnographic: “the epistemic (claims to knowledge) and the aesthetic (practices of imaginative, creative…) are kindred. Engaged.

