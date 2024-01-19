ERC lifts halt in collection of FIT-All as fund declines

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has lifted the suspension on the collection of the Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All). This means that consumers will resume paying the FIT-All rate of P0.0364 per kilowatt hour (kWh) that will be reflected in their February electricity bills.

The FIT-All is a uniform charge imposed on all on-grid electricity consumers, and is a component of the electricity bill that ensures the development and promotion of renewable energy (RE) in the country.

It may be recalled that, more than a year ago, the ERC ordered the temporary suspension of the collection in December 2022 until January 2024, given the healthy state of the FIT-All Fund and to alleviate the burden of Filipinos amid the rising costs of electricity in 2022.

As the Commission re-evaluated the balance of the FIT-All Fund as of January 5 this year, inclusive of the Cost Recovery Revenue (CRR) collections in November 2023, the ERC found that the projected FIT-All Fund would be in deficit in the February 2024 customer monthly billing. As such, the ERC resolved to approve and adopt the lifting of the suspension and to resume the collection of the FIT-All charges.

In August 2022, the Commission approved the implementation of the FIT-All rate at P0.0364/kWh. However, in November of the same year, the ERC directed collection agents to temporarily suspend the collection of FIT-All for a period of three months from December 2022 until February 2023 billing months.

Considering the rising level of inflation and cost of living affecting millions of Filipino households, the Commission reevaluated the FIT-All Fund balance and determined its healthy status, which can sufficiently cover the FIT-All payment requirements. Thus, in February 2023, the Commission extended the temporary suspension of in the FIT-All collection for a period of six months, starting March 2023 until August 2023 billing. After this, the Commission further extended the temporary suspension.

The suspension, as adopted in the ERC Resolution No. 01, Series of 2024 issued on January 16, 2024, was decided upon by the Commission due to the looming deficit in the projected FIT-All Fund.