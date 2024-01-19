Conrad Manila begins year with ‘The More, The Merrier,’ an exclusive group dining offer at Brasserie on 3

The all-day dining international buffet sets the stage for exciting weekday lunch gatherings with its distinctive 4+1 and 8+2 dining offers available from January to March

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 2024 – Conrad Manila announces its enticing new buffet promotion, “The More, The Merrier,” available exclusively at its all-day dining restaurant, Brasserie on 3. Starting from January 10 to March 29, every group of four paying diners entitles the fifth guest to dine on the house, and for larger gatherings of eight, two additional diners enjoy a complimentary feast.

Executive Chef Warren Brown, well-known for his culinary expertise, has curated an international buffet spread that promises to cater to diverse palates. From the delicate sushi creations at the Japanese section to the succulent offerings at the carving station, guests are invited to make the most of their lunch meetings or gatherings with this limited-time offer.

“We believe in creating moments that celebrate togetherness and exquisite flavors,” says Fabio Berto, the General Manager of Conrad Manila. “With ‘The More, The Merrier’ promotion, we invite guests to gather, indulge, and savor the artistry of Executive Chef Warren Brown’s international buffet offerings. Whether it’s a milestone celebration or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones, Brasserie on 3 provides the perfect setting for unforgettable moments.”

For those seeking a delightful blend of savings and gastronomic delight, Conrad Manila’s Brasserie on 3 presents an irresistible offer with the “The More, The Merrier” Weekday Lunch Buffet promotion – where guests can elevate their dining experience, gather with loved ones, and get value for money while enjoying a scrumptious world-class feast.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Conrad Manila’s dining reservations today at +632 8833 9999 (landline), +63 917 650 3591 (mobile) or email MNLMB.FB@conradhotels.com