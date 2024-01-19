Celebrate poppin’ fun on International Popcorn Day at SM Cinema

Get ready to dive into the ultimate poppin’ celebration at SM Cinema on International Popcorn Day, January 19th! Join the worldwide festivities as SM Cinema rolls out an exclusive promo across all Snack Time branches for the entire day.

For just 19 pesos, treat yourself to 30 grams of pure popcorn delight. This special offer is a nod to the love we all share for this classic crunchy snack, delivering joy, flavor, and a sprinkle of nostalgia to popcorn enthusiasts across the globe. It’s the perfect pairing for movie aficionados, elevating every scene with the thrill of blockbuster films showing at SM Cinemas.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of exploring other popcorn flavors like cheese, sour cream, barbecue and melted butter- all available at regular prices, because there’s no such thing as too much popcorn on International Popcorn Day! See you at SM Cinema for a poppin’ good time!