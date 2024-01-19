Anita Roddick: Working-class background is an asset

It’s not capital, a business degree, connections or name that is essential in launching a business. It is work ethic—and if you got that because of your working-class background, it is even more powerful.

In these days of start-ups, crowd-funding campaigns and venture capitalists, it is so easy to hide one’s low-income background and overlook a key component of business success—your ability to work hard through and through. One international company, however, reminds us that working hard from the ground up remains the key to success. That’s exactly what propelled The Body Shop, a British cosmetics, skin care and perfume company founded by Anita Roddick in 1976, to global recognition.

“If I have had a shitload of money, and if I had a business education, if I had gone to a business school, I wouldn’t be here,” said Roddick in one interview.

Her background was that of a typical immigrant from Italy. She was born on October 23,1942 to Gilda and Donny Perilli who ran a café in Littlehampton, West Sussex, England. Like most children of immigrants, Anita and her siblings were made to work at the café before and after school and also on weekends.

She described her regular days as working at 5 a.m. in the café and then closing it at 9 p.m., which was later than any other shop in the area. That’s the training she had in business—focused involvement, hard work, dedication and the concept of the enterprise as a form of survival.

In an interview with Vermont Business Magazine, Roddick said: “Our house had a powerful work ethic and no leisure at all. We never took a holiday.”

Anita married Gordon Roddick in 1970, and they put up a bed-and-breakfast hotel and restaurant as their business. They sold these in 1976 because Gordon decided to pursue a dream: to ride a horse from Buenos Aires, Argentina to New York. That left Anita and the kids in England—what a progressive marriage!

Anita started The Body Shop because she needed a livelihood to support her family. Money was an issue—her husband had to borrow 4,000 GBP from a bank to finance the opening of the first The Body Shop branch in Brighton in 1976.

She had a vision. She wanted to offer customers a back-to-nature cosmetic range: all-natural skin care and hair products as well as perfumes formulated by an herbalist that are cruelty-free and environment-friendly (she encouraged use of reusable containers). Her personal assistant, Karen Bishop, said in an interview in 1997 that when Anita started The Body Shop, “she looked through people’s bathroom cabinets to see what kind of products they bought.” That’s how involved she was.

Employees said that Anita would not stop talking about her products’ stories to customers when she was in the shop. She did a lot of networking; she would check the shops, the delivery trucks and how the goods were being transported. She was the face and the voice of the company that required her presence in media interviews and spearheaded alliances and partnerships with communities and various causes. She was, by all accounts, the spider in the middle of the web that was spinning magic in British business.

Roddick was also ahead of her time. She introduced refillable bottles, launched campaigns with Greenpeace, strengthened the company’s social activism when other corporate giants were focused on profits and profits alone, and gave back to the communities. Her company cared about social issues and the environment. She incorporated running a business with social activism, and it worked.

Her business grew by leaps and bounds, first with a few branches opened by friends who bought the products from them. Franchising followed. They went public in 1984, and in 2006, The Body Shop agreed to a £652.3 million takeover by L’Oréal.

Roddick died in 2007, but her social activism and entrepreneurial skills remain legendary. Today, The Body Shop has 3,000 stores across 65 countries. If you think your working-class background is something to be ashamed of in your business or profession, think again. It didn’t stop Anita Roddick. Instead, it fueled her. That very same background probably gives you the work ethic that will equip you to take on the challenges of running a business.