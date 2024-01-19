AMRO lowers growth outlook for PHL in 2024

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) sees a weaker momentum for the Philippines, but notes that it will still post the highest growth in the Asean region in 2024.

In a briefing on Thursday, Amro Chief Economist Hoe Ee Khor said the Philippines is expected to post a 6.3-percent growth, a downgrade by the think tank from its 6.5-percent forecast in October 2023.

Amro also noted that the Philippines would post slower growth in

2023 to 5.6, from its initial forecast of 5.9 percent, due to the country’s “weak” export performance.

“We also shaded down growth for the Philippines this year from 6.5 to 6.3, but it’s still one of the highest growth[s] in the region. One reason why growth is somewhat weaker in Q4 could also be that interest rates are relatively higher,” Khor said.

“The Philippine economy has held up very well despite high inflation and interest rates, and it’s much less dependent on exports than other countries in the region. Nevertheless, still affected by weak exports last year,” he also noted.

Moving forward, Khor said the country needs to keep rates “relatively tight” in order to make sure that inflation goes down.

“We agree with the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] view that the rates should remain tight until inflation is down to within target,” Khor noted.

Amro projects the country’s inflation rate to slow to 3.6 percent in 2024, which it said is within “inflation target band, but is above the midpoint.” Khor noted, however, that the country’s inflation rate still depends on whether the US Federal Reserve would cut rates by the middle of the year.

“I think by the end of this year, we expect, much closer to the band, and also it depends what happens in the US, if Fed starts to cut by middle of this year, maybe it would be good for the PHL . . . as long as the economy is doing strongly, we don’t see the urgency for BSP to cut rates.”

Regional outlook

In a statement on Thursday, Amro said it maintained its 2024 growth forecast of 4.5 percent for the Asean+3 region in its January quarterly update of the Asean+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO).

For the full-year growth in 2023, the think tank said the Asean+3 region is expected to end the year with a 4.4-percent growth, slightly higher than last October’s projection of 4.3 percent, owing to the higher growth of China.

“The upward revision reflects the higher growth of 5.2 percent for China, up from last quarter’s forecast of 5.0 percent,” Amro said in its statement.

Stabilizing industrial and services activities in the Chinese economy, it noted, are helping to provide additional momentum to the region in 2024, alongside “gradual improvement” in exports to other key markets.

Meanwhile, on the inflation forecast, price increase rates in the Asean+3 region—excluding Lao PDR and Myanmar—are expected to moderate to 2.6 percent this year from an estimated 2.8 percent for 2023, Amro noted.

However, Amro said, “upside risks to inflation remain salient, and core inflation continues to be high in many economies.”

Khor explained, “Spiking global commodity prices remains the key risk to growth, but there are several other wildcards. We still cannot rule out a US recession, for one.”

“The lead-up to the US election in late 2024 could also exacerbate policy uncertainty and volatility in financial markets,” he added.

Amro noted that a recession in the US and Euro area this year could “potentially slash” the region’s GDP growth by half. It also noted, “The negative impact on the region’s growth would be amplified if the momentum in China’s economic recovery weakens in tandem.”