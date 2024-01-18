Young Pinoys still lured by investment vehicles

THE Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Manulife PHL) announced having introduced a suite of digital services to buy insurance and process claims for its customers.

According to Manulife PHL Chief Information Officer Ivan Buenaventura, the suite includes a mobile version, a mobile app and an online store. Buenaventura said these initiatives “support Manulife’s existing efforts to fully digitalize its customer journey, helping them learn about insurance products and customizing them based on their individual goals, so they can understand more complex insurance products and their suitability for personal financial goals.”

“Grounded by our commitment to becoming our industry’s most digital, customer-centric global company, our digital services at Manulife are focused on addressing the most common pain points related to insurance, such as information access, financial literacy, affordability, and ease of use,” he added. “We believe that with our continuous efforts at digital transformation, we are making insurance more accessible, intuitive, inclusive, and convenient.”

According to Paul Jeffrey Lu, head of the Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corp. (MIMT) Wealth Solutions unit, the company has been attracting a growing number of investors in its diverse range of unit investment trust funds (UITFs), especially among Filipino millennials and Gen Zs.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the total number of our millennial and Gen Z clients has more than doubled, accounting for more than half of our client base, Lu said.

Based on the firm’s study, the pandemic accelerated their financial transformation, particularly because some of them lost their jobs or experienced reductions in their total family income as a result of the economic disruptions.

“This caused shifts in their behavior that emphasize the importance of saving, investing, and prioritizing necessities,” the study noted.

However, Lu pointed out that first-time investors must start with a sound financial plan with clear investment goals and a thorough assessment of their risk appetite.

“It is tempting to jump headfirst into the world of investing, but having a plan that is aligned with your investment goals and risk appetite will help you make more informed investment decisions and enable you to take full advantage of different investment options. This can be done with a trusted financial professional who can personally guide you,” Lu said.

MIMT provides guidance to investors who will start their investment journey by providing them affordable access to its distinctive selection of UITFs via Manulife iFUNDS, its easy-to-use and secure digital investment platform. The company’s certified UITF salespersons can help facilitate investors’ choices considering their unique goals, needs and risk appetites.

Lu said online platforms have been instrumental in broadening financial awareness on reliable investment strategies such as long-term investments and diversification. He added that MIMT has made it easy for investors to diversify their investments through its UITFs that invest in both local and global securities.

Through Manulife iFUNDS, investors can explore different investment options, schedule regular investments or top-ups via the Regular Savings Plan and manage their UITF investments on-the-go with a few taps, he said.

“While there is a perception that young Filipinos are chasing the fastest returns, we are more hopeful on the improving trends seen in investor education. Our study revealed that many Filipino millennials and Gen Zs are keen to learn more about investing, giving us the opportunity to educate them further on the important role that UITFs can serve in creating a sound financial plan even during periods of high market volatility. Although market volatility is an inherent element of financial markets, history shows that investing regularly can potentially reap better results over time. Moreover, there are investment options available for investors who prefer a stable holding facility for their surplus cash while planning for their next move,” Lu added.

Investors can invest in MIMT’s UITFs for as low as P1,000 or $100 via iFUNDS.