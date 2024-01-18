WEF flags gaps in tech absorption, safety nets

THE economic growth of countries, including the Philippines, continues to be unsustainable and more needs to be done to address gaps, particularly in technology absorption and social safety nets, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the Future of Growth Report 2024, WEF said the Philippines and other countries like Benin, Brazil, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, India, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, and United Republic of Tanzania are expected to post growth of 5.5 percent this year.

This is consistent with international expectations for the Philippine economy, but WEF said more needs to be done in terms of addressing gaps and challenges that would make economic growth more sustainable. “Common challenges preventing a stronger balanced growth performance of this group include technology absorption, lack of social safety nets, insufficient investment in renewable energy and insufficient healthcare system capacity,” the WEF said in a statement.

The report said the Philippines’s GDP per capita was at 9,252 in purchasing power parity (PPP) as of 2023. The average per capita income growth was 1.5 percent, while the average GDP growth was at 4.6 percent between 2018 and 2023.

The WEF measured growth and sustainability of economies through the Future of Growth Framework, which is composed of four pillars—innovativeness, inclusiveness, sustainability, and resilience.

Innovativeness measures a country’s ability to absorb and evolve in light of technological, social, institutional and organizational developments while inclusiveness measures the extent that a country is able to provide benefits and opportunities to all its citizens and stakeholders.

Sustainability captures a country’s ability to keep its ecological footprint within finite environmental boundaries, while resilience measures how well countries can withstand and bounce back from shocks. The report explained that the framework is designed to produce an aggregate result for each pillar on a 0-100 scale, where 100 is an ideal and hypothetical case where a country achieves perfect performance on every component of the pillar.

Based on these, the Philippines’s lowest score was in innovativeness at 42.11 out of 100 followed by inclusiveness, 48.30; and sustainability, 50.68. The country’s highest score was in resilience at 54.14 out of 100. WEF said the global average of the sustainability dimension, which measures the extent to which an economy’s trajectory can keep its ecological footprint within finite environmental boundaries, is 46.8 out of 100.

The innovativeness dimension—which captures how an economy’s trajectory can absorb and evolve in response to new technological, social, institutional and organizational developments to improve the longer-term quality of growth—attains the lowest global score, with a global average of 45.2 out of 100. The WEF said the report highlighted a significant economic slowdown, estimated to fall to the lowest rate in three decades by 2030, amid ongoing economic and geopolitical shocks.

This downturn is exacerbating a range of interconnected global challenges, including the climate crisis and a weakening social contract, which are collectively reversing progress in global development.

“Reigniting global growth will be essential to addressing key challenges, yet growth alone is not enough,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “The report proposes a new way for assessing economic growth that balances efficiency with long-term sustainability, resilience and equity, as well as innovation for the future, aligning with both global and national priorities.”

Launching alongside this report is the Forum’s Future of Growth initiative, a two-year endeavour aimed at charting a new narrative for economic growth. The WEF also said this aims to support policymakers from around the world, together with economists and other experts, in identifying the best pathways in balance growth, innovation, inclusion, sustainability and resilience goals.