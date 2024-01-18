VAT exemption hiked in sale of houses, lots

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has raised the value-added tax (VAT) exemption for the sale of houses and lots by 12.5 percent to P3.6 million from nearly P3.2 million.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. issued Revenue Regulations 1-2024 that authorized the hike in the VAT-exemption pursuant to existing laws and regulations of the country.

The adjustment in the VAT-exempt selling price threshold for the sale of house and lots was in compliance with Section 109 of the National Internal Revenue Code, according to the BIR.

The BIR explained that the bureau must adjust the VAT-exempt amount every three years to its present value using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as published by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Section 109 of the NIRC provides that beginning January 1, 2021, the VAT exemption “shall only apply to sale of real properties not primarily held for sale to customers or held for lease in the ordinary course of trade or business, sale of real property utilized for socialized housing as defined by Republic Act 7279, sale of house and lot, and other residential dwellings with the selling price of not more than P2 million.” The law also provides that the amount of exemption shall be adjusted to its present value every three years after 2021 using the CPI as published by the PSA.

According to the BIR chief, the increase in the selling price threshold, for VAT exemption purposes, of the sale of house and lot, and other residential dwelling from P3,199,200 to P3.6 million “gives testament to the BIR’s improved and updated services.”

Lumagui said the BIR will focus this year on improving its excellent taxpayer services. He noted that the signing into law of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act paves “the way for a more modern tax system, with the ultimate goal of helping taxpayers in their tax obligations.”

“This subject revenue regulation also shows the government’s commitment to a just and service-oriented taxation in the Philippines,” he added.