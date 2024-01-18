US proposes new rule to slash banks’ overdraft fee income in crack down

THE US government unveiled a long-awaited regulation that could slash the biggest banks’ overdraft fee income by as much as $3.5 billion each year.

Under the new rule proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in conjunction with the White House, banks would only be able to charge overdrawn customers what it costs for them to break even for covering an overdraft—or abide by a specific cap set by the agency. That would effectively eliminate the average $35 charge customers currently pay for overdrawing their bank accounts. The agency is considering caps of $3, $6, $7 or $14, according to the proposal released Wednesday.

The new rule would apply to firms with more than $10 billion assets, meaning about 175 of the country’s largest banks and credit unions would have to comply, according to the CFPB.

While the regulation wouldn’t ban overdraft fees outright, it would regulate how banks can levy them. Banks would still be able to charge customers who overdraft to recoup their costs, but wouldn’t be able to make steep profits on the service. Instead, they would have to charge a so-called “breakeven standard” that would equal the bank or credit union’s cost to write off an overdraft.

Along with fee limits, the CFPB is considering subjecting overdraft programs to enhanced standards required by the Truth in Lending Act. The Federal Reserve, which oversaw overdraft programs until the CFPB’s creation in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, exempted overdrafts from the federal financial disclosure law in 1968 — a discrepancy that has earned large financial institutions billions of dollars in revenue, according to the CFPB.

“Today, we are proposing rules to close a longstanding loophole that allowed many large banks to transform overdraft into a massive junk fee harvesting machine,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in the statement.

Under the proposal, banks and credit unions above that $10 billion threshold would have to disclose the interest rate of overdraft loans and determine a person’s ability to repay an overdraft loan.

For many average American consumers, overdraft fees aren’t consequential to their overall financial health, but for others, they can be disastrous. The charges have come under persistent scrutiny, prompting some banks such as Capital One Financial Corp. and Citigroup Inc. to do away with them altogether, while others have lowered their fees.

Even so, banks still collect around $9 billion per year in the charges, according to the CFPB. The agency estimates that policy changes among the largest banks have already saved consumers around $3.5 billion per year.

The consumer protection agency foreshadowed the regulation by bringing enforcement actions against Wells Fargo & Co. and Regions Financial Corp. in 2022, both over the banks’ use of monetary penalties.

Public comments on the proposal are due April 1, after which the CFPB will put forth a final rule. Banks are already gearing up for a fight against the proposed overdraft restrictions, including a potential lawsuit once a final rule is released. But the CFPB anticipates that the regulation will take effect in October 2025.