Tycoons set sights on joint bid for MRT-3 operations

Tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang may team up to bid for the privatization of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).

On Thursday, Pangilinan told reporters that he may initiate discussions with Ang for a possible joint bid to redevelop, operate and maintain the railway system.

“I think it might be good for us to reach out to SMC [San Miguel Corp.] and see what we can do. Why not a joint bid instead? There are ongoing discussions in other areas with them, partnerships,” said Pangilinan on Thursday. “It is a possibility.”

Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), together with Sumitomo Corp., submitted an unsolicited proposal but the government did not consider this because, according to the transportation department, it prefers a solicited bidding.

Ang, when sought for comment, said he is willing to partner with Pangilinan. “Yes, I will join MVP,” he said via text message.

The previous administration awarded Ang’s group the original proponent status.

The transportation department said the government is pursuing the solicited route, similar to the ongoing procedure for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Remember what we did for NAIA? We processed the unsolicited as if there was no solicited and we processed the solicited as if there was no unsolicited. Then we elevated them both to the ICC [Investment Coordination Committee] and to the Neda Board, then that decision on how to move forward will be made,” Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan said.

Batan said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is now coordinating with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center for guidance on how to move forward with multiple unsolicited proposals: One from the past administration and the second during the current government.

Also, the agency is considering to “bundle” the operation and management (O&M) contracts for MRT-3 and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2). “What we can say is that we have been working on a solicited… We will bundle MRT-3 and LRT-2,” Batan said.

“We probably would participate in that. I guess it depends eventually on the terms of reference for the bid that the government will draft. In principle because we submitted an unsolicited proposal and the government has decided to bid it out, we will likely participate depending on the terms,” Pangilinan said.