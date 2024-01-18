Taking the road less traveled

AS I was looking for materials to start the new year, I thought I’d revisit the poem “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost.

The phrase “road less traveled” comes from this 1916-published poem. It reflects upon the choices and decisions we make in life and the impact these choices have on our future. I thought this resonates with associations, too.

For associations, the “road less traveled” may not be a physical path, but a metaphorical one. Associations, whether industry, professional, community-based, or special-interest groups, often find themselves at a crossroads where they must choose between the well-worn path and the less-traveled albeit unique one.

Associations, like any other organizations, face the temptation to follow conventional wisdom. They may adopt tried-and-true practices, conform to industry standards, and avoid deviating from established norms. However, it’s on the road less traveled that associations often find the seeds of innovation. To break new ground, associations must be willing to explore unconventional ideas, methodologies, and strategies. These ideas may challenge the status quo but can lead to groundbreaking developments such as:

1. Fostering creativity. When associations venture down the less-traveled path, they open themselves up to fresh perspectives and novel ideas. Encouraging members to think creatively can lead to innovative solutions, pushing the organization forward.

2. Differentiation. Associations that choose the road less traveled can stand out in a crowded marketplace. Unconventional approaches help distinguish them from their competitors and attract a diverse membership base.

The road less traveled also represents a commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Associations that take this route recognize the value of a broad range of perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds within their membership and leadership. They understand that a diverse approach can enrich the association’s culture and foster a deeper sense of belonging among members, as follows:

1. Inclusive decision making. Associations that value diversity ensure that decision-making processes include voices from various backgrounds. This not only reflects a commitment to fairness, but also leads to better decisions that benefit the entire membership.

2. Innovative problem solving. A diverse membership provides associations with a broader array of solutions to challenges. Different perspectives and approaches can lead to more innovative problem-solving strategies.

Choosing the road less traveled is not without its challenges. Associations may face resistance from those who prefer the status quo, and there may be uncertainties and risks along the way. However, with careful planning and a dedicated commitment to the journey, these obstacles can be overcome through:

1. Effective leadership. Strong, visionary leadership is essential for associations embarking on the less-traveled path. Leaders must be able to communicate their vision, inspire trust, and guide the association toward its goals.

2. Risk management. Associations should be prepared to manage risks and uncertainties. A well thought-out risk management strategy can help mitigate potential setbacks.

The road less traveled represents a commitment to innovation, diversity, and inclusivity. It is in navigating this unique road that associations discover their true potential and make a lasting impact on their members. So, when presented with the choice, remember that the road less traveled can lead to greater success and fulfillment for associations and their members.

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.