T.I.P. alumni bag BPI-DOST innovation award for developing rehab device

Technological Institute of the Philippines (T.I.P.) Quezon City alumni Joanna Keith Ildefonso, Orwell Orit, Liezl Lalaine Patrimonio, and Keanu Readova started it as a thesis project as part of their electronics engineering (ECE) course. Interestingly, the graduates turned the award-winning project into a promising rehabilitation device that seeks to aid recovering stroke patients.

Their project is called “HandMATE,” and it recently won the “Best Project of the Year” at the 2023 BPI-DOST Innovation Awards.

In collaboration with their adviser ECE faculty member John Joel Martinez, the team collectively known as “RAD Tech,” came up with a glove-like device made of light materials that makes use of a network of cost-effective internet-based technologies to facilitate the therapy of patients.

“The HandMATE has been specifically designed to address the extended healing period associated with hand rehabilitation, a process influenced by limited blood circulation,” the team wrote in the abstract of their study.

“By leveraging neuroplasticity, it aims to reestablish connections between nerve cells, restore lost motor skills, and meticulously monitor the healing process, thereby contributing to an enhanced quality of life for post-stroke patients,” they added.

According to the National Library of Medicine, neuroplasticity refers to the ability of our nervous system to change its activity in response to intrinsic or extrinsic stimuli by reorganizing its structure, functions, or connections after a stroke or other types of traumatic brain injuries.

Martinez said his students worked on the “HandMATE” project for one and a half years. They also tested the prototype “numerous times with satisfactory results,” which notably became their competitive edge.

“This device stands out for its capacity to facilitate both passive and active exercises, prioritizing rehabilitation, integrating IoT [internet of things]-based control and data retention functionalities, and providing an affordable solution,” team RAD Tech noted.

The team recently accepted their award in a ceremony organized by the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Foundation and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Science Education Institute held in Makati City.