Stock market health test

There are several basic Health Screening Tests that everyone should have done regularly, including a Hemogram, Cancer Screening, and a Lipid Profile. At the least, measuring your blood pressure and blood glucose level is something that you can do effectively at home, and with an acceptable degree of accuracy.

My personal dietary rule is simple. No added salt; no added sugar. At 73, my “maintenance meds” are collagen, vitamin C, B-complex, and raw probiotics. My BP is 120/70 – 130/80 with a fasting blood sugar of 104. While the numbers are important, it is the trend and consistency of the test results that matter the most.

Your blood pressure and glucose levels are in some ways the most basic measures of your health. Type 1 diabetes symptoms often start suddenly, and this disease is an absolute killer. Even mild symptoms can force dramatic lifestyle changes. People with high blood pressure may not feel symptoms that usually develop over time. There is an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and other serious health problems.

Normal blood pressure and glucose levels are a good indication that your body is functioning without too much problem. Too low/too high or too little/too much is unhealthy. The stock market has two similar Health Screening Tests.

One of the most quoted pieces of stock market wisdom from Warren Buffett is, “I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.” The full statement is often left out.

“I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.” Big difference.

Buffett is NOT a stock market investor. He buys companies—not shares—for profit. His holding company—Berkshire Hathaway—owns 5.9 percent of Apple Inc., 8 percent of Coca-Cola, 99 percent of Dairy Queen and 100 percent of underwear maker Fruit of the Loom. He also owns 100 percent of See’s Candies, which he bought in 1972. Tell me how you are “Investing-like-Buffett”?

The PSE index is up about 4-5 percent in 2024, which is good. Now tell me if you are willing to buy a sizeable amount—say P100k or P250k—of any non-PSEi issue and go sit in a cave on Mt. Makiling without access to knowing the price movement. Or to buy any issue including PSEi without the ability to sell and withdraw your cash for the next six months.

While I am optimistic about the local stock market for 2024, the two stock market health checks, price volatility and liquidity, are ‘too high’ and ‘too low’ respectively for a sustained uptrend.

Price volatility is important because we need prices to go up and down and up. We need to have buyers getting in and out and new buyers coming in, preferably with a stair step pattern. This will lead to a sustained bull market rally with “profit-taking” and “bargain hunting.” That is what we saw from 2009 to 2018.

Since October 2020, we have effectively traded about a 17 percent range from PSEi 6,000 to 7,000. In 1993, the Chicago Board Options Exchange launched the CBOE Market Volatility Index or VIX, attempting to measure the magnitude of price movements of the S&P 500—its volatility. Widely known as the “Fear Index,” the higher the VIX, the greater the level of fear/uncertainty in the market. Too much short-term volatility and a sustained upside is not going to happen. Likewise, too little short-term volatility also does not create a sustainable uptrend. From mid-2020, the PSE All Share index traded a 10 percent range.

The only reason to invest in stocks is to be able to sell—at a price—and go back into cash. We have far too many issues where there is inconsistent liquidity or none at all. In Mid-November, Wilcon daily trading is P4m, P600k, P1m, P600k, and P1.5m. But in November, a normal month unlike December, out of 292 issues, 197 traded less than one million pesos and 94 had zero volume.

Currently, we have neither the amount nor type of volatility and liquidity needed for a sustained uptrend. Both will come eventually. I hear that Mt. Makiling is a great place to take a long, quiet nap.

